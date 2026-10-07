Chevron CEO warns ‘unwise’ US diesel export ban could worsen global fuel crunch | What it means

Chevron CEO Mike Wirth has warned that a US ban on diesel exports would be “unwise”, arguing that restricting supplies to the global market could worsen the fuel crunch and undermine Washington’s reputation as a reliable energy supplier, CNBC reported.

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“Export bans, be they in the US or in other countries, actually take supply off the global market and they run the risk of making the situation worse,” Wirth told CNBC.

“The US has been a reliable supplier to the world at a time when it needs it,” he said, warning that an export ban could create doubts among US allies and partners about the reliability of American energy supplies during periods of crisis.

Why is US considering diesel export ban? The debate comes as diesel prices have surged amid disruptions to global energy markets linked to the Iran war, the Strait of Hormuz crisis and reduced Russian fuel supplies.

US President Donald Trump had threatened to restrict diesel exports unless European countries released more of their own fuel reserves.

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The move was aimed at easing pressure on US consumers, farmers, truckers and businesses facing sharply higher fuel costs ahead of the November midterm elections.

However, Trump later said that a diesel export ban was “never really on the table” and, following the G7 agreement, said the US would not impose the ban.

What is G7's move on oil? The Group of Seven has agreed to coordinate the release of 100 million barrels of oil and petroleum products from emergency reserves over four months through the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The plan includes a substantial, front-loaded release of diesel within the first 20 days. The G7 has also committed to avoiding energy export restrictions among its members and called on other producers to refrain from export bans that could worsen market tensions.

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The move followed pressure from Washington on European countries to tap their reserves as diesel prices climbed. The G7's action is intended to increase market supply and ease price pressures in the short term.

Why would a US export ban matter globally? The US is an important supplier of refined petroleum products to the international market.

Restricting exports could therefore redirect supplies towards the domestic US market while tightening availability elsewhere, particularly in Europe.

That could push up diesel prices outside the US even as American consumers receive some short-term relief.

Analysts in a CNBC report warned that an export ban could ultimately discourage refining and reduce overall fuel availability.

For now, the immediate threat of a US diesel export ban has receded after Trump backed away from the proposal and the G7 agreed to a coordinated release of reserves.

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The IEA is expected to coordinate and monitor the stock releases, with G7 countries leaving open the possibility of additional diesel releases if needed, as per the BBC.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.