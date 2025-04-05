Chhattisgarh news: Surrendered Naxalites, people affected by Naxal violence get benefits under PMAY for first time

For the first time, surrendered Naxalites and people affected by Naxal violence in the Balrampur district in Chhattisgarh have been given benefits under the Centre's special project of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

Chief Executive Officer of District Panchayat Balrampur, Nayantara Singh Tomar, said on Friday that under the special project, the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana are being given to those who have been affected by Naxal incidents or have surrendered Naxalites.

"A list of 77 people was received, out of which 30 were found eligible, and 23 have been approved for housing. After addressing technical shortcomings, the remaining 7 will also be approved for housing," Tomar told ANI.

A surrendered Naxalite, Sitaram Sonwani, said that he joined a Naxalite organisation in 1999. His wife forced him to leave the Naxalite organisation, ANI reported.

"Then we lived in Assam for 15 years and then I surrendered and I also spent 14 months in jail for crimes committed in the past... My family is living happily in the house we got under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)... I thank the government," Sonwani said.

New policy The Chhattisgarh cabinet recently cleared The 'Chhattisgarh Naxal Surrender/Victim Relief and Rehabilitation Policy-2025'. It aims to provide higher compensation, free education, healthcare facilities and job opportunities to victims of Naxal violence.

The primary objective of the new policy is to support those affected by Naxal violence and reintegrate surrendered Naxalites into the society.

“The government believes a balance between strict action and rehabilitation is essential to eliminate Naxalism,” the official added.

On March 30, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that 50 Naxalites surrendered in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh.

"It is a matter of great joy that 50 Naxalites in Bijapur (Chhattisgarh) surrendered, abandoning the path of violence. I welcome those who leave violence and weapons and join the mainstream of development. Modi ji's policy is clear that any Naxalite who leaves weapons and adopts the path of development will be rehabilitated and connected to the mainstream," Amit Shah wrote on X.

Earlier on March 31, a team of security forces recovered the body of a female Naxalite, carrying a reward of ₹25 lakh, along with an INSAS rifle, ammunition and other items of daily use from an encounter site of Dantewada, as per officials.