Chicago Air and Water Show is back! Here's your complete guide to performers, viewing spots, more

Chicago's skies are all set to roar as the Chicago Air and Water Show is all set to take flight this weekend. The highlight? This year’s show will recognise the 250th anniversary of the United States Army and United States Marine Corps.

The Chicago Air and Water Show is an annual spectacle held along the shores of Lake Michigan in Chicago. Since its inception in 1959, it has grown into the largest free admission air and water exhibition in the United States.

When, where is the show The Chicago Air and Water Show, presented by the City of Chicago will take place from August 16-17, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the main viewing area centered at North Avenue Beach.

Star attractions: Thunderbirds, more As per the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events, this year's air and water show will feature the US Air Force Thunderbirds and the US Army Parachute Team in the spotlight.

The show will also include:

U.S Air Force C-17 Demo - 15th Airlift Squadron

Illinois Air National Guard KC-135 - 126th Air Refueling Wing

Maryland Air National Guard A-10's - 104th Fighter Squadron

US Coast Guard Search & Rescue Demo

US Marine Corps MV-22 (Osprey) Demo - Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 365

Bill Stein Airshows

Mini Jet Airshows – Tom Larkin

Muscle Biplane Machaira – Bob Richards

Super Stearman "Big Red" – Susan Dacy

Warbird Thunder Airshows. Who's the voice behind the show? Just like all the years, Herb Hunter will be in action on the announcer's stand for the coveted show.

Best spots to watch the show The Chicago Air and Water Show’s main action unfolds at North Avenue Beach, but spectators can catch the performances from anywhere along the lakefront between Fullerton Avenue and Oak Street.

Many rooftop bars and waterfront restaurants have unobstructed views, and several cruise companies offer special cruises on the day of the Air and Water Show.

Is parking available? As per City of Chicago's website, there is no public parking at the beach over Air and Water weekend. No public seating areas are provided or overseen by staff at the event.

How to watch the show online WBBM Newsradio 780 / 105.9 will broadcast the show live on both the radio and the free Audacy app, as per the City of Chicago.

