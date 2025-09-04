Chicago braces for national guard deployment, immigration agents

Chicago community leaders on Wednesday pressed forward with preparations for the anticipated arrival of National Guard troops and immigration agents, urging residents to know their rights and mobilising protests with renewed urgency, as reported by AP.

Details about the operation are scant, but President Donald Trump has amped up the rhetoric about crime in the nation's third-largest city, saying an immigration crackdown and National Guard deployment are planned despite the objections of local leaders and a federal court ruling that a similar deployment in Los Angeles was illegal.

The preparations seem familiar in the Democratic stronghold that's often found itself in Trump's crosshairs.

Here's how Chicago is preparing Even without knowing exactly what would happen, Chicago's dynamic activist networks shared “emergency protest” plans, promising to mobilise within hours if federal authorities intervened. Organisers from immigrant rights groups, labour unions, faith leaders, and anti-violence movements said they are collaborating more closely than ever before, AP reported.

“We have a stronger broader movement preparing to mobilize,” said Lawrence Benito, head of the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights. “People still have to go about their lives. We're making sure folks are prepared and we're ready to respond.”

Immigrant communities have been on high alert since Trump took office for the second time in January and kicked off a nationwide immigration enforcement operation in Chicago.

Trump's plans for Chicago This week, Trump signalled his readiness to deploy federal authorities to address crime in Chicago, despite opposition from Mayor Johnson and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker.

While he has not provided a specific timeline for the operation, he added to the confusion on Wednesday by naming New Orleans as another potential target.

Meanwhile, his administration has suggested it will soon ramp up immigration enforcement in Chicago, with the Department of Homeland Security requesting limited logistical support at Naval Station Great Lakes, just outside the city, AP reported.

“I want to go into Chicago, and I have this incompetent governor,” Trump said Wednesday.

The administration deployed the National Guard to Los Angeles over the summer and, as part of his unprecedented law enforcement takeover in Washington, DC, where he has direct legal control. His administration plans to appeal the California deployment ruling.

Echoing a trend in other major US cities, Chicago's violent crime has dropped significantly overall, though it remains a persistent issue in parts of the city.