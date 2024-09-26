Chicago Fire returns for its 13th season with 22 episodes, premiering on NBC on September 25. The first episode features a new fire chief and ongoing storylines among the main cast. Streaming available on Peacock and JioCinema for international viewers.

Fans can look forward to another action-packed season with their favourite firefighters. The popular TV series Chicago Fire is back for its 13th season.

Fans will be happy to know this season will have 22 episodes, a big jump from last year’s shorter season of just 13 episodes. The show will air on NBC every Wednesday as part of the network’s One Chicago block.

The first episode of Season 13 is titled "A Monster in the Field". In this episode, a new fire chief joins Firehouse 51 and causes some changes. Meanwhile, Violet and Novak team up to find out the truth about a car crash, and Cruz keeps an eye on the growing friendship between Severide and Damon.

This season, the main cast remains the same, with Taylor Kinney as Lt. Kelly Severide, David Eigenberg as Lt. Christopher Herrmann and Miranda Rae Mayo as Lt. Stella Kidd. New to the cast is Dermot Mulroney, who plays Chief Dom Pascal.

How to watch Chicago Fire Season 13 For TV viewers, Chicago Fire Season 13 premiered on September 25 at 9 PM ET (6:30 AM on September 26 in India) on NBC. It airs right after another popular show, "Chicago Med", making it the middle show in the Wednesday night lineup.

If you miss the live airing, don't worry. The episodes will be available to stream on Peacock the day after they air. For example, the first episode of Season 13 will be up for streaming on Thursday, September 26.

How to watch Chicago Fire Season 13 in India For viewers in India, JioCinema streams Chicago Fire. As of now, all the previous 12 seasons are available for JioCinema Premium subscribers. Amazon Prime Video also has all the previous 12 seasons on its OTT platform for subscribers.

So far, there is no update about whether or when the OTT giants will stream Chicago Fire Season 13 for viewers in India.

Meanwhile, Chicago Fire Season 13 Episode 1 has been illegally released in HD on YouTube.