Chicago Flash Floods: NWS warns residents to take 'immediate action' as more torrential rain approaches | Watch videos

Amid extreme weather disruptions on Friday, the National Weather Service (NWS) released a flash flood warning for Chicago and nearby regions, advising approximately 600,000 people "take immediate precautions to protect life and property". According to ABC7 Chicago meteorologists, more rain is likely to take place between Friday night and Saturday morning, with storms expected on Saturday afternoon.

Alarming footage from the area showed residents wading through water up to their knees as intense rain created widespread disruption.

“A Flash Flood Warning means rapid-onset flooding is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons along creeks, drainage ditches, and other waterways should take immediate precautions to protect life and property,” NWS Chicago posted on X.

At 5:30 pm, a flood warning was released by the NWS for Cook and DuPage counties, following multiple reports of rainfall amounts ranging from 3 to 5 inches in various areas.

Torrential rain caused flooding in several viaducts, including one located near Drake Avenue between 47th Street and Archer Avenue. Inbound lanes of Interstate 55 near First Avenue were also impacted by elevated water levels. Footage captured at 58th Street and Harlem Avenue showed locals trying to make their way through significant floodwaters.

Also Read | Trump Sees Devastation From Texas Floods in Visit to State

Videos circulated from within the city, capturing people moving through waist-deep rainwater as severe storms unleashed widespread disorder. In light of the hazardous weather, the Chicago branch of the NWS announced an active Flash Flood Alert until 2:45 pm, accompanied by a Flood Advisory remaining in place until 6 pm, as per reports.

Also Read | Chicago Wins Dismissal of Trump Suit Over Sanctuary City Policy

Services hit Air travel faced disruptions as well, with Midway Airport experiencing hold-ups reaching 45 minutes and O'Hare seeing roughly 25-minute delays due to storm activity and brief ground halts.