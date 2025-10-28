Chicago judge summons Border Patrol commander over tear gas use during Trump’s Operation Midway Blitz

A federal judge has ordered senior US Border Patrol commander Gregory Bovino to appear in court in Chicago on Tuesday after a video surfaced allegedly showing him deploying tear gas in violation of a court order restricting the use of crowd-control weapons against protesters.

US District Judge Sara Ellis issued the summons after protesters submitted footage they said showed Bovino tossing a gas canister without issuing required warnings. Ellis had previously barred federal agents from using certain anti-riot tactics following legal action by demonstrators.

Three former immigration officials told Reuters that compelling a top enforcement leader to appear on short notice is highly unusual.

Immigration crackown in Chicago Bovino oversees “Operation Midway Blitz,” President Donald Trump’s aggressive deportation campaign focused on Chicago. The effort has led to raids in residential neighborhoods, use of tear gas, and clashes with protesters.

DHS defends actions The Department of Homeland Security said agents acted only after being surrounded and attacked with fireworks and rocks. A spokesperson insisted warnings were given and praised Bovino for his role in the operation, saying the court misunderstands DHS’s mission.

Courts and protesters push back Tuesday’s hearing is tied to a lawsuit filed by protesters, journalists, and clergy who allege they were targeted and brutalized during demonstrations. Another court has already blocked Trump’s attempt to deploy National Guard troops to Illinois.

Judge Ellis has repeatedly raised concerns that federal agents are ignoring her orders requiring visible identification and tighter limits on chemical agents. She has since expanded her ruling to mandate activation of body cameras during immigration enforcement and public interactions.

