Chicago weather alert: Several flights cancelled amid winter storm, snowfall; travel to get affected — Check US forecast

Chicago weather alert: A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 am on Sunday affecting the travel by road and air as heavy snowfall is expected to create hazardous travel conditions.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) Chicago, the bulk of the accumulating snow will fall roughly between 12 to 8 PM (CST).

Travelling across the region may get affected as accumulating snow will continue through tonight creating hazardous travel conditions. The highest snowfall rates will occur this afternoon into early this evening.

“There will be several chances for light accumulating snow next week. The first chance will be late Monday afternoon into Monday night, when at least a few inches of snow accumulation is possible which may affect both the Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning commutes,” said NWS.

Locally higher amounts possible northwest of an Ottawa to Aurora to Waukegan line.

What to expect — Prolonged accumulating show

— Highest rates around 1" per hour and greatest travel impacts expected this afternoon into early evening (12-8pm CST)

Expected impact — Snow covered roads, very low visibility and hazardous travel

What to do? — Drive slow and don't crowd the plow.

— Consider altering or postponing travel plan

— If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.

Stay vigilant, urges Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds In a post on X, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said that the state is expecting severe winter weather lasting through Saturday.

“As we continue to celebrate with our families and friends this holiday weekend, please closely monitor the weather conditions and follow all travel and safety guidelines. Stay vigilant and be weather aware!”

Flights cancelled

According to Bloomberg, several flights have been canceled in and around Chicago and O’Hare International Airport is the hardest hit.

As of 6 am in New York, 656 flights in and around the US have been canceled, with 518 starting or ending in Chicago, according to airline tracking service , said the report sighting FlightAware.

Forecast for other parts The NWS said that the major winter storm over the central/northern Plains will spread eastward into the Midwest and Great Lakes region this weekend with widespread heavy snowfall and hazardous travel conditions.

Snowfall rates exceeding 1"/hour are expected, especially through the day Saturday, leading to storm total accumulations between 6-12".

"The combination of heavy snow rates along with gusty winds will create dangerous travel conditions due to limited visibility and snow-covered roadways. The snow should taper off from west to east overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning.