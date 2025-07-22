Subscribe

Chicago’s Dirksen Courthouse on lockdown after knife threat; FBI investigating

Chicago’s Dirksen Federal Courthouse was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after reports of a knife-wielding person inside the lobby. The FBI is investigating.

Written By Ravi Hari
Published22 Jul 2025, 11:42 PM IST
The Everett McKinley Dirksen United States Courthouse in downtown Chicago was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after reports emerged of a knife-wielding individual inside the building. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has launched an investigation into the incident.

According to reports, the lockdown began around 11:00 a.m. at 219 South Dearborn Street. Witnesses said a person with a knife was seen in the public area of the courthouse lobby, prompting a swift response from law enforcement. A speaker announcement reportedly alerted those inside the building as the situation unfolded.

Images from the scene showed officers from multiple agencies surrounding the courthouse. Police were also seen searching a nearby vehicle.

Authorities have not released official details about the suspect or the motive behind the incident. No injuries have been reported so far. The public has been asked to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

The Dirksen Federal Building houses both the US District Court and the US Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

 
