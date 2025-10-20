Chi-Chi’s, America’s beloved ’90s Mexican chain, is making a comeback two decades after filing for bankruptcy

If you were a fan of Chi-Chi’s back in the 1980s or the 1990s, there is good news for you. The beloved Mexican restaurant chain is back after two decades. Earlier this month, Chi-Chi’s reopened its doors in St Louis Park, Minnesota, marking its first United States location in more than 20 years. The chain, once known for its festive atmosphere and signature dishes like chimichanga and nachos grande, is staging an ambitious revival, as per a Penn Live report.

As per another SI Live report, Michael McDermott, son of Chi-Chi’s co-founder Marno McDermott, now leads Chi-Chi’s Restaurants, LLC, and said the comeback is about honoring the brand’s legacy while giving it a modern twist. Michael said they are “bringing back the food, energy, and fun that people love” but with a “fresh twist for a whole new generation”. He added that the restaurant is “incredibly grateful” to its supporters and investors who made the moment possible.

Beloved brand reborn Founded in 1975, Chi-Chi’s became a household name during the 1980s and 1990s, and had more than 200 locations across the United States. It was famous for its lively dining experience and hearty Tex-Mex offerings, the Penn Live report stated.

However, the brand’s decline started in 2003 when a hepatitis A outbreak linked to contaminated green onions in Pennsylvania led to several deaths and hundreds of illnesses. Shortly after, Chi-Chi’s filed for bankruptcy, closing all US restaurants by 2004. Now, after 20 years, the company is betting on nostalgia and quality to rebuild its reputation, the report added.

What’s on the new menu of Chi-Chi’s As per SI Live, the revived Chi-Chi’s blends classic dishes with new favorites designed to appeal to both longtime fans and first-time diners. Among the highlights are:

Chi-Chi’s original chimichanga: Crispy and golden, filled with beef, chicken, short rib, or red chili, served with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo, rice, and beans.

Quesabirria Tacos: Corn tacos filled with slow-cooked beef, Oaxaca cheese, onions, and cilantro, served with consommé.

Seafood Enchiladas: A mix of shrimp and crab in a lobster cream sauce.

Manchego Burger: Wood-grilled Angus beef topped with Manchego cheese, pico de gallo, avocado, and chipotle mayo.

Original Nachos Grande: Layered with beans, ground beef, cheese, and jalapeños.

El Burro Con Queso: A hearty burrito with ground beef or shredded chicken, cheese, and ranchero sauce.

Nostalgic revival for a new generation Chi-Chi’s comeback is not just about food; it is about emotion. The relaunch comes at a time when millennials are increasingly turning to nostalgia as a source of comfort amid economic uncertainty and social isolation, reported The Independent. Psychologists note that nostalgia can serve as a ‘psychological immune system’, helping people cope with stressful times. By bringing back familiar flavors and fond memories, Chi-Chi’s hopes to tap into that emotional connection.

The Independent report added that the restaurant’s return has already drawn strong support. More than 2000 investors contributed over $2.3 million through an equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine, and plans are underway to open a second location in Minnesota and eventually expand nationwide.

FAQs What is Chi-Chi’s? Chi-Chi’s is a once-popular Mexican restaurant chain that thrived in the 1980s and 1990s, known for its festive atmosphere and Tex-Mex dishes.

Why did Chi-Chi’s close? The chain filed for bankruptcy in 2003 after a hepatitis A outbreak linked to contaminated green onions in one of its restaurants.