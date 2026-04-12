Chick-fil-A shooting: Several people shot in Union, New Jersey; probe underway, says report

An investigation is currently underway after reports said that several people were shot at inside a Chick-fil-A restaurant in New Jersey's Union, Eyewitness News reported Sunday (local time).

The incident occurred at Chick-fil-A on Route 22 just before 9 p.m. Saturday (local time). Following the incident, the Union County Police secured the restaurant in Union and spoke with employees and witnesses. The authorities have not yet revealed how many people were injured in the incident, the severity of their injuries, or whether anyone has been identified as a suspect or person of interest.

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Witnesses recall horror A Lyft driver who was in the area told Eyewitness News that he heard at least seven shots close by when he went to buy food from the restaurant. He added, “I finished my trip over there, in the return zone. I heard the shots. When I finished the trip, I went to Chick-fil-A to buy two burgers -- I saw the police, and I heard the shots very close.”

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According to the report, some workers said that their family members have been held inside the restaurant as the investigation continued. The media outlet spoke to the father of one of the workers, who said that his son called him in a panic, saying that multiple suspects wearing masks entered the establishment. He also says several of his co-workers were injured in a shooting. The father of one of the workers said he drove to the eatery, described what he called a 'warzone.'

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The Union County Prosecutor says it is an ongoing investigation. They have not released any information about what happened. Union is located southwest of Newark and directly west of Newark Liberty International Airport.

Shootings in the US Shooting and incidents of violence are increasingly common in the United States, with instances coming to light almost every day. According to Wane, a shooting incident was reported on Fort Wayne’s southeast side on Saturday night that injured four and killed one. The police department responded to the incident in the 3200 block of Abbott Street, just north of McMillen Park, around 11:16 p.m (local time).

Once on the scene, officers found four people with apparent gunshot wounds. Another person went to a nearby hospital emergency room with injuries related to the shooting.

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In another incident, a man stabbed three people with a machete at the Grand Central subway station on Saturday morning, an attack which was described by Police Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch as a random attack. The suspect was later shot, the New York Times reported.

The incident began at around 9:40 am when the suspect, who was seen acting erratically on a subway train, exited at the Grand Central-42nd Street Station, Tisch said at a news conference on Saturday at the station. He then slashed one person on a seven train platform and two others on the uptown four, five, and six platforms before a police officer shot him, she said.

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On 5 April, another gunfire incident was reported near Lafayette Park, situated just across the street from the White House. According to an AP report, during the overnight gunfire incident, US President Donald Trump was spending the weekend at the White House. However, operations remained normal after the gunfire was reported, but security in the area was ramped up.

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