US President Donald Trump returned to power on Monday — issuing a barrage of executive orders to crack down on immigration. The POTUS mobilised troops on the US-Mexico border and pushed to end birthright citizenship within the first hour of his term. But with the Trump family back under the spotlight, many have pointed to the President's own immigrant roots and connections.

None of the President's grandparents and only one of his parents (his father) were born in the US. It is also pertinent to note that two of his wives — including Melania Trump — were not natural American citizens. His first wife was born in Czechoslovakia (now the Czech Republic) while the US First Lady was born in SR Slovenia.

Melania Trump incidentally is the first naturalized citizen to become first lady.

The Republican leader claimed in The Art of the Deal that his grandfather had relocated from Sweden to the US as a child. By other accounts, Friedrich Trump was a German citizen who had left the country in the dead of the night — purportedly to avoid compulsory military service. He and his wife reportedly ran into snags while attempting to return home a few years later — and eventually moved to New York City.

Meanwhile his mother — Mary MacLeod Trump — was a Scottish immigrant born on the Isle of Lewis who migrated to the US in 1930. She reportedly worked as a domestic house help before meeting and eventually marrying Fred Trump in 1936. By some accounts she had been considering a return to her island homeland when the couple first met.

Trump repealed dozens of former President Joe Biden's actions, began his immigration crackdown, withdrew the US from the Paris climate accords and sought to keep TikTok open in the US, among other actions. He also pardoned hundreds of people for their roles in the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.