Chilling details in Staten Island murder: Teen beheaded mother’s boyfriend, scooped out brains with spoon

Chilling details have started to surface in the gruesome murder of a sanitation worker by his girlfriend's son. The teenager, from Staten Island in New York State, allegedly beheading his mother’s live-in boyfriend, Anthony Casalaspro, and placed the victim’s brains in a blender, according to police sources. The incident was reported from a family home in West Brighton of Staten Island.

Investigators said 19-year-old Damien Hurstel used a spoon to scoop out the victim’s remains following the killing. Authorities are still working to determine his motive, as the shocking details emerged from the crime scene.

The picture from the crime scene, obtained by New York Post, showed the 45-year-old victim’s body with a plastic soup ladle placed on his torso and his severed head lying nearby, a spoon protruding from it.

"He was having a real difficult time separating fantasy from reality. He wasn't sure what really happened," said his lawyer Mark Fonte.

When the boy was asked why he thought he was in the hospital after the murder, he said he thought he had been in a fight. He told his lawyer, “I think I might have fought two other people in there. I remember punching one in the face but I’m not really sure that happened. I don’t know if that’s like something I’m imagining, or if it really happened.”

After the incident, when his sister arrived at their home from school, the accused reportedly told his sister to “go to your room.”

Ignoring the warnings, the girl followed the bloodstains across the floor and discovered her mother’s boyfriend’s body in the bathtub.

He then asked her, “Do you want mother to live?”

“Are you gonna hurt mom?" asked his sister after seeing her blood-soaked brother.

“Do you want her to live?" she was asked by her brother, the accused.

“Yes, please,” she told her brother.

She then asked the accused if she could leave the bathroom. Taking the opportunity, she ran outside, hid in the bushes and called her mother who rushed to the Cary Avenue home as NYPD officers worked at the scene.