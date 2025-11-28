Chilling photo shows exact moment of shooting near White House; Afghan suspect faces first-degree murder charge

A day after two National Guard members were shot near the White House in Washington, killing one, a new chilling photo and video has emerged showing the moment when the suspect ran behind them to attack.

Specialist Sarah Beckstrom (20) and Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe (24) were critically injured in the shooting. They both underwent surgery. However, Sarah succumbed to injuries.

They both had been sworn in less than 24 hours before they were shot by suspect Rahmanullah Lakanwal (29), an Afghan national.

A lone gunman, who entered the US in 2021 through Operation Allies Welcome, opened fire without provocation, ambush style, armed with a 357 Smith and Wesson revolver.

In the video that has gone viral, the Guard members can be seen opening fire on the suspect, while seeking cover, moments after he ambushed them.

The captured image and the video shot on a smartphone — obtained by the Wall Street Journal — provides the first known visuals of the suspect.

“We are devastated to confirm the death of our own, Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, who was shot in the line of duty near the Farragut Square Metro Station Wednesday,” said the West Virginia guard in a post on X.

Meanwhile, speaking to Fox & Friends, US Attorney Jeanine Pirro said the charges against Rahmanullah Lakanwal now include one count of first-degree murder.

“She (Sarah) volunteered, and she ended up being shot, ambush style, on the cold streets of Washington DC, by an individual who will now be charged with murder in the first degree. There are certainly many more charges to come, but we are upgrading the initial charges of assault to murder in the first degree,” Pirro said.

Sarah Beckstrom (20) of Webster Springs, was assigned to the 863rd Military Police Company, 111th Engineer Brigade. She entered service on June 26, 2023. She has been on Task Force orders in the district since the beginning of the mission in August of this year.