China 'preparing' to use military force in Asia, warns US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth

US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth issued a strong warning on Saturday, stating that China is “credibly preparing” to use military force to shift the balance of power in Asia.

Beijing is "credibly preparing to potentially use military force to alter the balance of power in the Indo-Pacific", Pete Hegseth warned, reported AFP. He added that the threat China poses is “real and could be imminent.”

The Pentagon chief made the remarks at an annual security forum in Singapore as the administration of US President Donald Trump spars with Beijing on trade, technology, and influence over strategic corners of the globe.

Hegseth urged US allies in Asia to quickly bolster their defences, saying that the US was adjusting its strategy to deter aggression from China.

Hegseth says China's actions a ‘wake-up call’ Labelling China’s actions as a “wake-up call”, Hegseth further accused Beijing of endangering lives with cyber attacks, harassing neighbours, and “illegally seizing and militarising lands” in the South China Sea. He reiterated that the US is committed to ensuring “China cannot dominate us — or our allies and partners”.

Beijing lays claim to nearly the entire South China Sea—a vital maritime route through which over 60 percent of global trade flows—despite an international tribunal ruling that its assertion has no merit.

Tensions have escalated in recent months, particularly with the Philippines, as repeated clashes have unfolded in the contested waters. As per US officials, this flashpoint is expected to be a major focus of discussions at the Singapore security forum.

‘Groundless accusations’ says China Meanwhile, China's representatives at the conference blasted Hegseth's speech, calling it “groundless accusations fabricated out of thin air,” reported AFP.

Without referring to Hegseth by name, head of China’s navy, Hu said that "these actions are essentially about stirring up trouble, creating division, inciting confrontation, and destabilising the Asia-Pacific".

