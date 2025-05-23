China reacts to Donald Trump banning Harvard from enrolling foreign students; Hong Kong univ extends open invitation

Donald Trump administration's move to ban international students from Harvard had already become a hot topic on Chinese social media, hours after the announcement. The Chinese Foreign Ministry added to the furor, claiming that the US's latest move “will only harm the image and international standing" of the nation.

"The Chinese side has consistently opposed the politicisation of educational cooperation," foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a regular press briefing. “The relevant action by the US side will only harm the image and international standing of the United States,” news agency AP quoted Mao as saying.

Chinese students make up a significant portion of Harvard University's international student body. In 2024, the university reported enrolling 6,703 international students across all its schools, with 1,203 of them coming from China.

Chinese university extends open invitation to Harvard's international students During the press briefing, Mao Ning further added that China would firmly protect the rights and interests of Chinese students and scholars abroad but she didn't offer any details on how it would do so in this situation.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology extended an open invitation to international students currently enrolled at Harvard, as well as those recently admitted. According to a news release cited by the AP, the university vouched for unconditional admission, simplified application procedures, and academic support to ensure a smooth and seamless transition.

Harvard University sues Trump govt Following Trump administration's announcement about the revocation, Harvard University sued the US government.

In its complaint, Harvard said that the new block administered by the Trump government had an “immediate and devastating effect” on the university as well as over 7,000 visa holders, as per court records cited by Reuters.

Trump admin's attack on Harvard University Donald Trump's curbs on Harvard University was the administration's most dramatic move yet in an ongoing clash with the Ivy League school.

