China warns US after Trump signals talks with Taiwan President Lai: ‘Handle Taiwan question with utmost prudence’

China on Thursday (May 21) reiterated its opposition to official exchanges between the United States and Taiwan after US President Donald Trump said he planned to speak with Taiwan President Lai Ching-te.

Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland before boarding Air Force One, Trump said: “I’ll speak to him. I speak to everybody ... We’ll work on that, the Taiwan problem.”

A direct conversation between sitting US and Taiwanese presidents could further strain already tense US-China relations.

China says stance remains ‘clear and firm’ China’s Foreign Ministry said its opposition to official US contacts with Taiwan remains unchanged.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun urged Washington to respect the “One China” principle and avoid actions that could destabilize relations.

“Attempts to seek independence by soliciting foreign support or through military means are ultimately nothing but wishful thinking,” Guo said.

"China urges the United States to implement the important consensus reached during the meeting between the Chinese and US heads of state, honour its commitments and statements, handle the Taiwan question with the utmost prudence," Guo told a press briefing.

He added that Washington should "stop sending wrong signals" to Taiwan.

China considers Taiwan part of its territory and has never ruled out the use of force to bring the self-governed island under Beijing’s control.

No direct talks since 1979 diplomatic shift US and Taiwanese Presidents have not spoken directly since Washington formally switched diplomatic recognition from Taipei to Beijing in 1979 under President Jimmy Carter.

Taiwan welcomes possibility of Trump talks Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said Lai would be happy to speak with Trump.

Earlier Wednesday, Lai said he would use the opportunity to emphasize Taiwan’s commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

“No country has the right to annex Taiwan,” Lai said.

He added: “The people of Taiwan pursue a democratic and free way of life, and democracy and freedom should not be regarded as provocation.”

Lai accused China of undermining regional peace through its growing military build-up in the Indo-Pacific.

Trump sends mixed signals on Taiwan Trump approved arms sales to Taiwan, yet has also repeatedly praised his relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping, describing it as “amazing.”

Following his recent Beijing trip, Trump said he had not yet decided whether to move forward with a proposed $14 billion weapons package for Taiwan.

He called the possible deal: “a very good negotiating chip.”

The remarks have raised concerns in Taiwan about the consistency of US support for the island.

Lai pushes continued US arms support Marking the halfway point of his presidential term, Lai stressed that Taiwan’s defense buildup was necessary to counter growing Chinese pressure.

“Only strength can bring peace,” Lai said.

He added that purchases of US weapons were essential for maintaining stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Lai also expressed hopes for deeper cooperation between Taiwan, the United States, and other democratic nations.

Xi warned Trump about Taiwan during Beijing summit Xi warned Trump during last week’s summit in Beijing that Taiwan remains the most sensitive issue in US-China relations.

Xi reportedly said the two countries could face: “clashes and even conflicts” without careful handling of the Taiwan issue.

China strongly opposes US military support and diplomatic engagement with Taiwan.

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