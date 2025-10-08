Chinese hackers target US law firms, including Williams & Connolly

The FBI is investigating alleged Chinese hacking of U.S. law firms, including Williams & Connolly. The firm reported a zero-day attack that accessed some email accounts but found no evidence of stolen client data. U.S. officials have long complained about China-related cyber threats.

Updated8 Oct 2025, 10:15 AM IST
The FBI's Washington field office is investigating a series of alleged cyber infiltrations targeting prominent U.S. law firms by Chinese hackers, according to a New York Times report on Tuesday, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

One of the affected firms, Williams & Connolly, confirmed to Reuters that hackers had accessed some of its computer systems, though it did not specifically attribute the attacks to China. The firm stated that a small number of attorney email accounts were compromised through a “zero-day attack.”

“Importantly, there is no evidence that confidential client data was extracted from any other part of our I.T. system, including from databases where client files are stored,” the firm said, as reported by Reuters.

It said it had taken steps to block the threat, adding that there is no evidence of any unauthorised traffic on its network.

The FBI and the Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to requests for comments.

U.S. officials have complained about China-linked hacking activity for decades, alleging that many of the attacks are focused on stealing intellectual property belonging to American companies.

(With inputs from Reuters, NYT)

Key Takeaways
  • The rise in cyberattacks targeting law firms highlights the need for enhanced cybersecurity measures.
  • Law firms must remain vigilant against zero-day attacks that can compromise sensitive information.
  • Ongoing investigations by authorities indicate a persistent threat from state-sponsored hacking activities.

