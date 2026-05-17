Chinese proverb of the day: ‘A journey of a thousand miles begins with…’

A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. Every achievement in life begins quietly. Before success becomes visible and progress can be measured, there lies a small beginning. The ancient Chinese proverb, “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step,” captures the same essence with simplicity.

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Written by the philosopher Laozi thousands of years ago, the line remains deeply relevant today. It conveys a timeless message for humans, as people still fear beginnings more than the difficulty itself.

Meaning of the proverb The proverb comes from the Tao Te Ching (道德經), one of the most influential philosophical texts in history. Laozi, regarded as the founder of Taoism, believed that life moves in harmony when action is taken naturally and steadily rather than being influenced by force or pressure. His philosophy emphasized small movement, patience, determination and consistency. The proverb teaches that no matter how impossible a task may be, progress can only come when the first step is taken.

At its core, the proverb carries one powerful idea-- large goals need small beginnings.

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The “journey of a thousand miles” here symbolizes every intimidating challenge in life, such as building a career, starting a business, healing emotionally, learning a new skill, or changing bad habits. Most people become overwhelmed by the size of their ambition before they even begin. They worry about the distance so much so that they forget that movement itself creates momentum. The proverb quietly encourages people to win over the same fear. It reminds us that beginnings do not need to be perfect or a big announcement. They only need to exist and remain consistant.

Symbolically, the “single step” represents courage more than action. The first step is often invisible to the world, but emotionally can be the hardest part of any transformation. Starting may be uncertain. It demands movement without guarantees. A person beginning a fitness journey does not immediately return home with sox packs right after the first day of the gym. Similarly, a writer staring at a blank page does not know if the book will be sold in the shops. A student learning a language cannot yet imagine fluency. Every expert, leader, artist, and innovator once stood at the exact same starting point. The proverb teaches that mastery is never born fully formed. It is built step by step.

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How it is connected to current times This lesson feels especially relevant in modern life. Today’s culture rewards instant success and visible achievement. Social media constantly showcases finished products rather than difficult beginnings or even the consistent journey. People see successful businesses, polished careers, and extraordinary accomplishments without witnessing the years of uncertainty behind them. As a result, many individuals abandon their goals before taking their first action. Here, fear and overthinking take place. Human tend to compare their first step to someone else’s hundredth step. The proverb also challenges this mindset. Progress does not require immediate greatness. It requires consistency.

The emotional wisdom behind the proverb is deeply practical. Many people delay action because they feel unprepared. They wait for confidence, certainty, or the “right time.” But confidence rarely arrives before movement. In reality, clarity is often created through action itself. Momentum grows naturally once movement begins.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.