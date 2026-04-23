Chinese proverb of the day: 'If small holes aren't fixed, then…'

A traditional Chinese proverb - “If small holes aren't fixed, then big holes will bring hardship” - offers a timeless lesson on the importance of early action. Though simple in wording, the saying reflects a deep-rooted philosophy that continues to hold relevance in modern life, business practices, and personal decision-making.

Meaning behind the proverb At its core, the proverb stresses that small problems should not be ignored. Minor issues, if left unresolved, tend to grow over time and eventually become difficult to manage. The “small holes” symbolise early warning signs, while “big holes” represent serious consequences that could have been avoided with timely action.

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Relevance in modern life In today’s fast-paced environment, people often delay addressing small concerns, assuming they will resolve on their own. However, experts note that this approach can lead to larger setbacks. For instance, ignoring minor health symptoms, postponing financial planning, or overlooking small misunderstandings in relationships can result in significant complications later. The proverb serves as a reminder that prevention is often easier and less costly than cure.

Business lessons from the proverb The message holds strong significance in the business world. Organisations frequently encounter small operational issues such as minor customer complaints, slight errors in accounting, or inefficiencies in workflow. If not addressed promptly, these issues can escalate into major crises, affecting reputation, finances, and overall growth.

Companies that prioritise early intervention, regular monitoring, and proactive problem-solving tend to perform better in the long run. By fixing “small holes” early, businesses can avoid disruptions and maintain stability in a competitive environment.

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How to apply it in daily life? Applying this proverb in everyday life requires awareness and discipline. Individuals can start by paying attention to small warning signs and taking immediate corrective steps. This could include maintaining regular health check-ups, resolving conflicts through timely communication, and staying organised with tasks and responsibilities.

Developing a habit of addressing issues early not only prevents stress but also improves efficiency and decision-making over time.

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Why doesit still matters today? Despite advancements in technology and access to information, the principle of early action remains unchanged. The proverb continues to resonate because it reflects a universal truth: small efforts made at the right time can prevent major difficulties later.

Related proverbs with similar meaning Several proverbs across cultures echo this idea. “A stitch in time saves nine” emphasises timely repair, while “Fix the roof while the sun is shining” highlights preparation before problems arise. Another Chinese saying, “Dig the well before you are thirsty,” reinforces the importance of planning ahead.

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