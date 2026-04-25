Chinese proverb of the day: ‘No man is a perfect man; no gold is sufficiently bare’

‘No man is a perfect man; no gold is sufficiently bare’
Today's Chinese Proverb of the Day is ‘No man is a perfect man; no gold is sufficiently bare’. The meaning is simple. Nobody or nothing is perfect, even the symbols of purity are not perfect.
Just as even gold – often termed the symbol of purity and value – may still have some imperfections or impurities just like a person who isn't also perfect. No human being is completely perfect.
In literal sense, the 'No man is a perfect man; no gold is sufficiently bare’ simply means that every human being has flaws, weaknesses and limitations. No one is completely free of mistakes.
Just like gold, which is never sufficiently pure, despite being the symbol of purity and value. Absolute purity is impossible – for human beings and for elements.
“No man is a perfect man; no gold is sufficiently bare” is an important reminder for human beings impection is built into life.
You could call a person wife, kind, accomplished, but even that person would have a flaw. But it does not mean that the person is not worth a dime if s/he has a flaw.
Likewise, even gold is rarely found in an absolutely flawless state. Yet its worth remains unquestioned. The same is true of people.
At a time when social media and the idea portrayed on it remains paramount, it is important to remember that life doesn't come without imperfections, no matter how perfect and polished it looks on those images and videos.
We are constantly exposed to images and videos of seemingly perfect lives, careers, relationships, and lifestyles. It becomes easy to believe that everyone else has it all figured out while we alone are struggling.
But the truth is far less glamorous.
Behind every success story are doubts, mistakes, and setbacks. Perfection is often an illusion, expertly edited and selectively displayed.
The quote also encourages us to be more compassionate – both toward ourselves and others. Even though others' lives look just perfect, we don't know of the struggles they are going through.
Ultimately, the saying teaches acceptance. It asks us to embrace imperfection not as a weakness, but as an essential part of humanity. After all, it is our imperfections that make us relatable, authentic, and real. And often, it is through our flaws that we learn, evolve, and become better versions of ourselves.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.