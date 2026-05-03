Chinese proverb of the day: ‘Reading ten thousand books is not as good as traveling ten thousand miles’

“Reading ten thousand books is not as good as traveling ten thousand miles”
Today's Chinese proverb of the day is “Reading ten thousand books is not as good as traveling ten thousand miles” which simply means that while books always transport you to places, there's nothing like travelling. Travelling and meeting new people give you an experience which cannot be gained from sitting at a place and reading about them. Experiencing them in real life matters.
The quote “Reading ten thousand books is not as good as traveling ten thousand miles” is often attributed to the Chinese writer Liu Yi, though versions of it appear in broader Chinese wisdom traditions.
The literal meaning of the Chinese proverb “Reading ten thousand books is not as good as traveling ten thousand miles” is that no matter how much you read, you will never be able to fully understand a place if you do not go out into the real world and experience them firsthand.
Books give you knowledge, but travel (or real-world experience) gives you context, perspective, and understanding.
The proverb is not anti-reading. It's more about balance.
Reading gives you theoretical and secondhand knowledge. Experience only comes from going out, experiencing reality.
The quote suggests that direct experience often teaches more deeply and memorably than theory alone.
In personal life, instead of only consuming information: visiting places, meeting new people and trying their food is better than reading about them.
If you read about fitness, it's better to actually train and test your body. If you read about relationships, maybe practice communication in real situations.
In professional life, don’t just read business books, build something, even if it is small in size and value. Don’t just study coding, create projects. Don’t just follow case studies, make decisions and face outcomes. Employers value applied experience more than theoretical knowledge.
Books can show you the map, but experience is the journey.
The rule is simple. Don’t just learn about life – live it.
Experience is the best teacher.
Seeing is believing.
Practice makes perfect.
Actions speak louder than words.
Better to see something once than hear about it a thousand times.
You can’t learn to swim by reading about it.
Tell me and I forget, teach me and I may remember, involve me and I learn.
A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.
Knowledge without practice is useless.
More modern / punchy versions
The real test is in the doing.
An ounce of practice is worth more than tons of preaching.
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