‘Seeing for oneself is a hundred times better than hearing from others.’
Today's Chinese proverb of the day is ‘Seeing for oneself is a hundred times better than hearing from others’ which simply means that unless you see something yourself, the secondhand information is less reliable.
When you experience and see something yourself, only that is the information you should trust.
People also ask
AI powered insights from this story
This proverb means that firsthand experience is far more reliable and valuable than secondhand information. When you witness or experience something yourself, you gain a deeper understanding than by simply being told about it.
Professionally, this proverb encourages learning through direct involvement in projects and observing reality rather than relying solely on reports. It suggests actively engaging with your work and colleagues to gain true understanding.
Knowing the extent of one's ignorance is crucial for intellectual humility and effective decision-making. It allows leaders to identify where more data or advice is needed, rather than making assumptions or guessing.
Wilde's quote highlights that truths often have multiple layers and are influenced by various factors, rather than having a single, straightforward explanation. It encourages deeper diagnosis of issues rather than accepting the easiest answer.
This proverb emphasizes personal responsibility and initiative in learning and achieving goals. While teachers and mentors can provide guidance and opportunities, individual effort, hard work, and active participation are essential for success.
People can describe a situation or a place to you. But no matter how perfect the description is, there is nothing like experiencing it firsthand. You will understand it when you yourself experience it.
The literal meaning of ‘Seeing for oneself is a hundred times better than hearing from others’ proverb is when you experience something, it is anytime better than hearing about that thing from others.
It's like I hear and I forget, I hear and I remember, I do and I understand.
In your professional life, learn through working on projects and talking to people who have been in your profession longer than you.
Merely seeing and hearing about things won't matter in your professional life.
Do not rely on reports, go out and observe the reality. That's how you learn.
In your personal lives, talk to people before you believe what others say about them. Visit places yourself, meet people – that's how you get to know life.
Merely sitting at home, observing from a distance would not do.
Seeing is believing.
Experience is the best teacher.
I’d rather see something once than hear about it a thousand times.
Actions speak louder than words.
To know the road ahead, ask those coming back.
The proof of the pudding is in the eating.
Believe half of what you see and none of what you hear.
First-hand experience is the wisest guide.
A picture is worth a thousand words.
Knowledge by experience is superior to knowledge by hearsay.
Do not call the forest that shelters you a jungle.
Practice makes perfect.
Wisdom is learned by experience, not by lectures.
You never know a man until you walk a mile in his shoes.
Truth is seen, not told.
The best knowledge is lived knowledge.
First-hand knowledge outweighs borrowed wisdom.
Don’t curse the sea until you’ve sailed it.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.