Chinese proverb of the day: ‘Seeing for oneself is a hundred times better than hearing from others’

‘Seeing for oneself is a hundred times better than hearing from others.’
Today's Chinese proverb of the day is ‘Seeing for oneself is a hundred times better than hearing from others’ which simply means that unless you see something yourself, the secondhand information is less reliable.
When you experience and see something yourself, only that is the information you should trust.
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This proverb means that firsthand experience is far more reliable and valuable than secondhand information. When you witness or experience something yourself, you gain a deeper understanding than by simply being told about it.
Professionally, this proverb encourages learning through direct involvement in projects and observing reality rather than relying solely on reports. It suggests actively engaging with your work and colleagues to gain true understanding.
Knowing the extent of one's ignorance is crucial for intellectual humility and effective decision-making. It allows leaders to identify where more data or advice is needed, rather than making assumptions or guessing.
Wilde's quote highlights that truths often have multiple layers and are influenced by various factors, rather than having a single, straightforward explanation. It encourages deeper diagnosis of issues rather than accepting the easiest answer.
This proverb emphasizes personal responsibility and initiative in learning and achieving goals. While teachers and mentors can provide guidance and opportunities, individual effort, hard work, and active participation are essential for success.
People can describe a situation or a place to you. But no matter how perfect the description is, there is nothing like experiencing it firsthand. You will understand it when you yourself experience it.
The literal meaning of ‘Seeing for oneself is a hundred times better than hearing from others’ proverb is when you experience something, it is anytime better than hearing about that thing from others.
It's like I hear and I forget, I hear and I remember, I do and I understand.
In your professional life, learn through working on projects and talking to people who have been in your profession longer than you.
Merely seeing and hearing about things won't matter in your professional life.
Do not rely on reports, go out and observe the reality. That's how you learn.
In your personal lives, talk to people before you believe what others say about them. Visit places yourself, meet people – that's how you get to know life.
Merely sitting at home, observing from a distance would not do.
Seeing is believing.
Experience is the best teacher.
I’d rather see something once than hear about it a thousand times.
Actions speak louder than words.
To know the road ahead, ask those coming back.
The proof of the pudding is in the eating.
Believe half of what you see and none of what you hear.
First-hand experience is the wisest guide.
A picture is worth a thousand words.
Knowledge by experience is superior to knowledge by hearsay.
Do not call the forest that shelters you a jungle.
Practice makes perfect.
Wisdom is learned by experience, not by lectures.
You never know a man until you walk a mile in his shoes.
Truth is seen, not told.
The best knowledge is lived knowledge.
First-hand knowledge outweighs borrowed wisdom.
Don’t curse the sea until you’ve sailed it.