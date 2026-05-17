Chinese Proverb of the day: ‘The person who says it cannot be done should not interrupt the person doing it’

“The person who says it cannot be done should not interrupt the person doing it.”

This well-known Chinese proverb continues to inspire people across generations with its simple but powerful message about determination, confidence and action.

The saying highlights a situation many people face in daily life — being discouraged by others while trying to achieve something difficult or unusual. Whether in business, education, sports or personal life, people are often told that their goals are impossible. The proverb reminds individuals not to let negativity stop them from trying.

A message about belief and action At its core, the proverb encourages people to focus more on effort than on criticism. It suggests that those actively working towards a goal understand the journey better than those watching from the sidelines.

In modern society, many successful ideas were once dismissed as unrealistic. Entrepreneurs, scientists, athletes and artists frequently faced doubt before eventually proving critics wrong. The quote reflects the importance of persistence, especially during moments when support is limited.

The proverb also carries a practical lesson. People who constantly predict failure may discourage innovation and creativity. By contrast, those willing to take risks and work hard often create change and inspire others.

Relevance in everyday life The message is especially meaningful for students and young professionals who often deal with pressure, comparison and fear of failure. Social media has increased public judgement, making many people hesitant to try new things or express original ideas.

Experts often say that self-confidence plays a major role in success. While criticism can sometimes be useful, excessive negativity may damage motivation. The proverb encourages people to keep going instead of seeking approval from everyone around them.

It also serves as a reminder to avoid discouraging others unnecessarily. Constructive advice can help people improve, but constant doubt can become an obstacle.

Why the proverb still matters today Although the saying is believed to have ancient origins, its message remains highly relevant in modern life. Around the world, people continue to share the quote online as motivation during difficult times.

Its popularity lies in its direct and relatable nature. Most people have experienced moments when others questioned their abilities or ambitions. The proverb encourages resilience and reminds individuals that progress often comes from those willing to act despite criticism.