Chinese Proverb of the day: 'The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting'

This proverb teaches that the best victory is achieved through strategy rather than battle, highlighting the importance of strategy, diplomacy and psychological dominance.

Fareha Naaz
Updated24 Apr 2026, 12:04 PM IST
The essence of Sun Tzu's wisdom lies in winning through strategy and diplomacy rather than combat.
The essence of Sun Tzu's wisdom lies in winning through strategy and diplomacy rather than combat.(Pexels)

"The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting"

This Chinese proverb by Chinese military general Sun Tzu tells us that winning a war without bloodshed is supreme excellence, emphasizing the role of strategy and diplomacy over force. This powerful and timeless proverb renders physical combat unnecessary and suggests that the highest form of strategic mastery is winning through psychological dominance, diplomacy or disruption.

According to Sun Tzu, the author of classical Chinese text on military strategy ‘The Art of War’, the best strategy is to break the enemy's resistance without engagement.

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Meaning of the proverb

This proverb implies that one should use intelligence, foresight, and deception to neutralize threats before they materialize. Hence, controlling the opponent’s perception and choices rather than just destroying their forces should be the strategy to break the enemy's resistance without engagement. This philosophy argues that the most efficient victory is achieved by manipulating the enemy’s strategic situation so that battle becomes redundant.

Who was Sun Tzu?

Revered in Chinese and East Asian culture as a legendary historical and military figure, Sun Tzu was a Chinese military general, strategist, philosopher and writer who lived during the Eastern Zhou period (771–256 BC). However, the Han dynasty historian Sima Qian and other traditional Chinese historians suggest that he served as a minister to King Helü of Wu and dated his lifetime to 544–496 BC.

What this proverb teaches about modern life

In the modern context, this principle applies to business, diplomacy and personal conflict resolution, teaching us how to deal with innovating competitors, use of soft power and importance on de-escalation.

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Modern life is full of difficult situations, challenges career pivots and bold business bets but effective use of intelligence, foresight and deception will help deal with such circumstances.

Business lesson from the proverb

This proverb has direct, concrete applications in professional life which means that one should work on winning disagreements through strategy, psychology, and preparation rather than direct, costly confrontation. In daily life, this involves using diplomacy, intelligence and adaptability to dismantle obstacles or disputes before they escalate into open battles

Why this proverb still matters today

This proverb is relevant even in today's work culture as it advises one to use superior planning and foresight, making conflict unnecessary. Instead of attacking or challenging an opinion or viewpoint directly, one could weaken their opponent's position by attacking their strategy or breaking their alliances.

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Top proverbs from Sun Tzu's The Art of War with a related lesson

  • "If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles".
  • "Just as water retains no constant shape, so in warfare there are no constant conditions".
  • "All warfare is based on deception. Hence, when we are able to attack, we must seem unable; when using our forces, we must appear inactive".
  • “There is no instance of a nation benefiting from prolonged warfare.”
  • "Move not unless you see an advantage; use not your troops unless there is something to be gained; fight not unless the position is critical."

About the Author

Fareha Naaz

Fareha Naaz is a Delhi-based journalist and Content Producer at LiveMint, where she has built nearly three years of experience in digital journalism. She covers a diverse range of topics, including national news, education, entertainment, lifestyle trends science, global health and international news.<br><br> With a background in Economics and Education, she focuses on providing insightful, thoroughly researched coverage that bridges the gap between breaking news and in-depth analysis. In addition to breaking copies, legal and political news, her reporting blends editorial rigour with search-driven storytelling. With a keen eye-on-global events, she provides insightful coverage on latest developments. Her reporting combines editorial rigour with in-depth coverage and search-driven storytelling provide valuable insight and context to readers, ensuring accuracy and relevance.<br><br> Her newsroom experience helped her in combining her critical thinking skills with real-time editorial decision-making. Over the years, she has been presenting complex stories with clarity for a digital-first audience amid fast-paced news cycles. Her thoroughly researched stories, with well-structured and engaging content, provide readers with clear understanding of the context and background.<br><br> Fareha holds a Master’s degree in Economics, in addition to a Bachelor of Education degree.<br><br> When not in the newsroom, she enjoys painting and sports, reading books and current developments.

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