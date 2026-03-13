Chipotle announces BOGO burritos on Friday, 13 March, in US. But here's the catch to avail the offer — details here

Chipotle Mexican Grill has announced a limited-time buy-one-get-one-(BOGO) free offer on any menu item as part of a one-hour “flash” promotion scheduled for Friday, March 13, the company said in a statement.

However, the deal comes with a condition.

Customers must visit a restaurant location with a tattoo, whether it is permanent, temporary, or even hand-drawn, in order to take advantage of the special offer.

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The promotion is scheduled to run from 3 pm to 4 pm local time across the United States. Under the terms of the deal, the buy-one-get-one-free offer is capped at five complimentary menu items per bill. To receive a free item, customers must purchase an entrée of equal or higher value, and the benefit can be claimed only by those wearing a tattoo.

The campaign draws inspiration from a long-standing tattoo-shop custom. On Friday the 13th, studios often release “flash sheets”, which feature small, ready-made tattoo designs created especially to mark the occasion, the company said.

Explaining the connection to the brand, the promotion also references popular online memes describing people as being "tatted like a Chipotle bag." Chipotle’s takeaway bags are known for their distinctive look, covered in fine, black line-style doodles.

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The expression “tatted like a Chipotle bag” first became popular during the halftime show of the 2019 professional football championship, when social media users drew comparisons between the lead performer’s tattoos and the distinctive artwork printed on Chipotle’s takeaway bags. The viral moment later sparked a wave of creative and humorous content online, with some fans even showcasing their admiration for the brand through tattoo-inspired designs.

The concept also proved commercially successful. On June 13, 2025, Chipotle’s first tattoo-themed buy-one-get-one promotion generated the company’s highest-ever sales during the typically quieter 3 to 4 pm period.

Interim Chief Marketing Officer reacts “What started as an internet meme became a real-world expression of fandom for our brand. Bringing this promotion back for Friday the 13th further establishes our connection with the tattoo community, and partnering with Swae Lee allows us to spotlight his authentic passion for the brand and give our fans something extra to commemorate the moment together,” said Stephanie Perdue, Interim Chief Marketing Officer.

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Commenting on the campaign, Swae Lee said that the idea of being “tatted like a Chipotle bag” symbolises personal expression. He added that it was exciting to translate the concept into reality by creating tattoo designs that reflected his own identity and style.

Meanwhile, customers can locate the nearest Chipotle outlet by using the store-locator feature on the company’s website. They can also check dedicated lists of restaurant locations in states such as Ohio and Kentucky to find a convenient branch.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X