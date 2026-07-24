Chris Anne Affleck, the mother of Hollywood actors Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck, has died at the age of 83 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December 2025.

Ben, Casey Affleck's mother dies at 83 According to an obituary published by her family, Affleck died peacefully in her sleep on 2 June, two days after fulfilling what was described as one of her final wishes: attending the high school graduation of her grandson, Atticus.

Affleck’s death was reported publicly through an obituary published in The Boston Globe, with reports stating that her family had been informed of the seriousness of her condition after her diagnosis. She had reportedly been given approximately six months to live. Despite the diagnosis, she was able to attend Atticus’ graduation ceremony on 31 May, shortly before her death.

More about Chris Affleck Born Christopher Anne Boldt in New York City in December 1942, Chris Anne Affleck built a life that extended well beyond her identity as the mother of two celebrated Hollywood actors.

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A Harvard graduate, she spent around 35 years working as a public school teacher before retiring in 2008. Her career in education was a defining part of her life, and her commitment to social causes was equally significant.

Affleck was also involved in the civil rights movement. According to accounts of her life, she taught literacy classes in Mississippi during the 1964 Freedom Summer campaign and remained engaged with social and political causes throughout her life. She later participated in protests against the Vietnam War, campaigned for Barack Obama and worked with the Alliance for Water Justice in Palestine. She was also involved in the Sustainable Cape project in Truro and supported youth activism.

Her influence on her sons’ lives and careers began long before Ben and Casey Affleck became established figures in the film industry. Chris and her former husband, Timothy Affleck, had two sons.

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The couple later divorced, with Ben reportedly around 12 years old at the time of their separation. Chris remained closely involved in the development of both her sons and supported their ambitions in the arts from an early age.