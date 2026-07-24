Subscribe

Chris Affleck, mother of actors Ben and Casey Affleck, dies at 83

Chris Anne Affleck, mother of actors Ben and Casey Affleck, has died at 83 after a pancreatic cancer diagnosis. A teacher, civil rights activist and devoted mother, she attended her grandson’s graduation two days before her death.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated24 Jul 2026, 08:18 PM IST
Advertisement
Chris Affleck, mother of Ben and Casey Affleck, has passed away at the age of 83.
Chris Affleck, mother of Ben and Casey Affleck, has passed away at the age of 83.
AI Quick Read

Chris Anne Affleck, the mother of Hollywood actors Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck, has died at the age of 83 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December 2025.

Ben, Casey Affleck's mother dies at 83

According to an obituary published by her family, Affleck died peacefully in her sleep on 2 June, two days after fulfilling what was described as one of her final wishes: attending the high school graduation of her grandson, Atticus.

Advertisement

Affleck’s death was reported publicly through an obituary published in The Boston Globe, with reports stating that her family had been informed of the seriousness of her condition after her diagnosis. She had reportedly been given approximately six months to live. Despite the diagnosis, she was able to attend Atticus’ graduation ceremony on 31 May, shortly before her death.

More about Chris Affleck

Born Christopher Anne Boldt in New York City in December 1942, Chris Anne Affleck built a life that extended well beyond her identity as the mother of two celebrated Hollywood actors.

Also Read | Miami officers sue over Ben Affleck and Matt Damon film The Rip

A Harvard graduate, she spent around 35 years working as a public school teacher before retiring in 2008. Her career in education was a defining part of her life, and her commitment to social causes was equally significant.

Advertisement

Affleck was also involved in the civil rights movement. According to accounts of her life, she taught literacy classes in Mississippi during the 1964 Freedom Summer campaign and remained engaged with social and political causes throughout her life. She later participated in protests against the Vietnam War, campaigned for Barack Obama and worked with the Alliance for Water Justice in Palestine. She was also involved in the Sustainable Cape project in Truro and supported youth activism.

Her influence on her sons’ lives and careers began long before Ben and Casey Affleck became established figures in the film industry. Chris and her former husband, Timothy Affleck, had two sons.

Also Read | Ben Affleck has last laugh on Oscars night

The couple later divorced, with Ben reportedly around 12 years old at the time of their separation. Chris remained closely involved in the development of both her sons and supported their ambitions in the arts from an early age.

Advertisement

Chris Anne Affleck was also present during one of the most memorable moments of her son’s early Hollywood career. She attended the 1998 Academy Awards, where Ben Affleck and Matt Damon won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Good Will Hunting. Ben and Damon had been nominated for the film, which they co-wrote, and Affleck was seen celebrating alongside her son during the ceremony.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India, World and US news. Follow CJP Protest LIVE updates as Sonam Wangchuk ends his 26-day hunger strike following government assurances, while the Jantar Mantar protest continues. Get the latest updates on talks between the CJP delegation and the Centre, the demand for Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, possible arrests, Delhi security measures and developments in Parliament.
HomeNewsUs NewsChris Affleck, mother of actors Ben and Casey Affleck, dies at 83
Advertisement
Read Next Story