Chris Affleck, mother of actors Ben and Casey Affleck, dies at 83

Chris Anne Affleck, the mother of Hollywood actors Ben Affleck and Casey Affleck, has died at the age of 83 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in December 2025.

Ben, Casey Affleck's mother dies at 83 According to an obituary published by her family, Affleck died peacefully in her sleep on 2 June, two days after fulfilling what was described as one of her final wishes: attending the high school graduation of her grandson, Atticus.

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Affleck’s death was reported publicly through an obituary published in The Boston Globe, with reports stating that her family had been informed of the seriousness of her condition after her diagnosis. She had reportedly been given approximately six months to live. Despite the diagnosis, she was able to attend Atticus’ graduation ceremony on 31 May, shortly before her death.

More about Chris Affleck Born Christopher Anne Boldt in New York City in December 1942, Chris Anne Affleck built a life that extended well beyond her identity as the mother of two celebrated Hollywood actors.

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A Harvard graduate, she spent around 35 years working as a public school teacher before retiring in 2008. Her career in education was a defining part of her life, and her commitment to social causes was equally significant.

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Affleck was also involved in the civil rights movement. According to accounts of her life, she taught literacy classes in Mississippi during the 1964 Freedom Summer campaign and remained engaged with social and political causes throughout her life. She later participated in protests against the Vietnam War, campaigned for Barack Obama and worked with the Alliance for Water Justice in Palestine. She was also involved in the Sustainable Cape project in Truro and supported youth activism.

Her influence on her sons’ lives and careers began long before Ben and Casey Affleck became established figures in the film industry. Chris and her former husband, Timothy Affleck, had two sons.

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The couple later divorced, with Ben reportedly around 12 years old at the time of their separation. Chris remained closely involved in the development of both her sons and supported their ambitions in the arts from an early age.

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Chris Anne Affleck was also present during one of the most memorable moments of her son’s early Hollywood career. She attended the 1998 Academy Awards, where Ben Affleck and Matt Damon won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Good Will Hunting. Ben and Damon had been nominated for the film, which they co-wrote, and Affleck was seen celebrating alongside her son during the ceremony.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.