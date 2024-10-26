Chris Brown accused of raping woman on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Yacht; new documentary provides details

Chris Brown is accused of raping a woman in 2020 on Sean Combs's yacht. The victim, known as Jane Doe, claims Brown intoxicated her before the assault. This is part of a documentary revealing multiple allegations against Brown and Combs, both facing serious misconduct charges.

Published26 Oct 2024, 01:30 PM IST
Chris Brown's abuse allegations and Legal Battles to feature in upcoming documentary
Chris Brown’s abuse allegations and Legal Battles to feature in upcoming documentary

Globally known American singer Chris Brown allegedly raped a woman in 2020 on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs's Yacht. The R&B singer allegedly intoxicated the woman before forcing himself upon her on Sean "Diddy" Combs' yacht, claimed the victim (renamed Jane Doe) in a documentary by Investigation Discovery.

Chris Brown was known to have close ties with Sean Diddy Combs, the American rapper who is facing multiple charges of sexual misconduct and harassment. Just like his friend, Brown, is no exception and is facing many accusations of women abuse.

The Investigation Discovery documentary features Jane Doe, who aspired to become a dancer after moving to Los Angeles. The young dancer claimed that Brown tried to rape her in 2020. Chris Brown's attorneys have denied these allegations in the documentary, reported People.

The documentary, Chris Brown: A History of Violence, will premier on Sunday, October 27.

About new documentary on Chris Brown: A History of Violence

Apart from Jane Doe, the new documentary titled Chris Brown: A History of Violence, also showed accounts of many other women who have alleged facing abuse from the R&B singer.

Highlighting the difficulty of raising her voice against a renowned pop star, Jane Doe mentioned that she received multiple threats for speaking against Brown, even when she tried her best to hide her identity after coming forward with a new name.

What happened on Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' yacht?

In the documentary, Jane Doe claimed that she got a call on December 30, 2020 from someone of her acquaintances who invited her to Sean Diddy Combs' yacht.

She met Brown after arriving at the yacht and felt that he could “maybe be able to help her or give some advice,” Peoples quoted Jane Doe from the documentary.

Later, she consumed the drink offered by Brown and started losing consciousness. Doe claimed that Brown took advantage of her and brought her to a bedroom and raped her, according to People website.

Brown's attorneys have completely rejected Jane Doe's claims calling them completely false.

