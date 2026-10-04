Christa Pike: What happens to her next after botched execution? Will she be freed or serve life sentence?

The fate of a 50-year-old Tennessee woman remains undecided after she survived a botched execution attempt. Christa Pike, who was administered two doses of a lethal injection drug, was due to be executed on Wednesday. However, the botched execution attempt landed her in the hospital in critical condition, where she was receiving "life-saving medical care," according to reports. Following the botched execution, the Tennessee governor halted all executions for 2026.

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Here's what we know about Pike's execution: Pike, now 50, was sentenced to death in 1996 after being convicted of murdering 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer. In January 1995, Pike, then 18, and her boyfriend, Tadaryl Shipp, lured Slemmer to a wooded area, where they tortured and killed her. The case drew widespread public attention after details of the brutal killing emerged. A pentagram was carved into Slemmer's chest, an act Shipp later admitted to. Pike delivered the fatal blow by smashing Slemmer's skull and later kept a piece of the victim's skull.

Both Pike and Shipp confessed and were convicted of first-degree murder in 1996. While Pike was sentenced to death, Shipp, who was 17 at the time and therefore ineligible for the death penalty, received life imprisonment with the possibility of parole.

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On Wednesday, Pike, who would have been the first woman in over 200 years to be put to death in Tennessee and the only woman on a state's death row, was injected with two doses of pentobarbital. However, despite this, she remained alive, her lawyers said, BBC reported.

On Thursday, Randy Spivey told reporters, "Last night, the execution team attempted to establish an IV line for an hour," and added, "I counted at least seven needles used in her left arm alone, one of which appeared to be bent when it was pulled from her arm after an unsuccessful attempt."

What will happen to Christa Pike next? Pike's legal team is now urging the state governor to commute her sentence to life imprisonment, a request that was previously denied. Stephen Ferrell, another of Pike's lawyers, added that her team was also looking at other legal options. Ferrell said, "We want to think this through, and we want to make sure that Christa recovers and has some input in what she wants."

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However, it remains unclear what will happen next, as Governor Bill Lee has halted all executions for this year and called for a detailed, third-party review. He said, "There are a lot of questions," and added, "The people of our state deserve to have those questions answered, and that's what this investigation is for."

It remains to be seen what turn Pike's case will take next and whether she will be freed or serve a life sentence.

About the Author Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More ✕ Swati Gandhi Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on foreign policy, global power shifts, and the political and economic forces shaping international relations, with a particular emphasis on how global developments affect India. She approaches journalism with a strong belief in context-driven reporting, aiming to break down complex global events into clear, accessible narratives for a wide readership.



Previously, Swati has worked at Business Standard, where she covered a range of beats including national affairs, politics, and business. This diverse newsroom experience helped her build a strong grounding in reporting, while also strengthening her ability to work across both breaking news and in-depth explanatory stories. Covering multiple beats early in her career has helped her be informed about her current work, allowing her to connect domestic developments with wider international trends.



At Live Mint, she focuses on international and geopolitical issues through a business and economic lens, examining how global political developments, foreign policy decisions, and power shifts impact markets, industries, and India’s strategic and economic interests.



She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honours) from the University of Delhi and a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Her academic training has shaped her emphasis on precision, analytical rigour, and clarity in writing. Her interests include global political economy and the intersection of geopolitics with business.



Outside work, Swati focuses on exploring her passion and love for food. From fancy cafes to street spots, Swati explores food like a true foodie.