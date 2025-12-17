Christina Chambers among two dead in suspected murder-suicide in Hoover — what we know about ex-WBRC reporter's death

Police in Alabama are currently investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide in the city of Hoover, with news outlet WBRC confirming that its former reporter Christina Chambers is among the two casualties.

The apparent murder-suicide came to light at around 9 am on Tuesday morning after a family member raised an alarm with cops upon finding the husband-wife duo unresponsive.

When police reached the scene, they also found a three-year-old child in the house, who was found to be unharmed.

As for the husband and wife, both were found with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead on the scene.

What we know about the victims WBRC confirmed that its former reporter Christina Chambers was among the deceased.

The news outlet also confirmed that she was the mother of a three-year-old boy, presumably the infant found at the house in Hoover.

Chambers had joined the news outlet in 2015 and was a "key part" of their sports coverage, appearing on the 'Sideline' programme every Friday night.

Chambers also frequently anchored coverage of the Mercedes Marathon, sometimes even while running the race herself.

In 2021, Chambers quit her full-time role with WBRC, but continued to freelance for the Sidelines show during the 2025 football season.

“She was on of the sweetest, most loving people that I know. She was relentless with running, loving her son, and loving life. I am glad I got a chance to hug and tell her I love her a week ago at the Super 7,” WBRC presenter Jeh Jeh Pruitt was quoted as saying by the news outlet.

"I am so sorry for her family, the Chambers and Thompson Families, and her WBRC Family," Pruitt added.

A native of Cullman, Alabama, Chambers was a four-year Division 1A scholarship athlete (cross country and track) at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, where she received her B.A. in journalism.