Christmas 2024: It's that time of year when regions across the world are buzzing with the festive spirit. From the US to India, churches all over are lit up for Christmas. But have you ever had a glimpse of how the White House looks on Christmas?

US First Lady Jill Biden selected White House holiday decor designed to inspire guests to embrace their childlike wonder, reported Sky News. The mansion's Christmas decor was based on the theme of magic, joy, and wonder.

US President Joe Biden posted a video of White House decorations on X, which has garnered 10 million views.

300 designers deck up the White House Christmas trees are at each corner, mistletoes are adorning the hallway frames, and golden-coloured stars are stacked together in the shape of a Christmas tree — that is how the White House has been decked up for the festive season. Some 300 designers and decorators volunteered to spend the week before Christmas transforming the mansion.

The US Presidential House usually wears a white formal look with ornate doors on usual days, glittered with lights on the occasion of Christmas. And to top it all over, a giant gleaming star crowned the roof of the White House entrance.

“It is the child-like marvel, and awe that inspired this year's holiday theme…the magic, wonder and joy of the season," said US First lady Jill Biden while speaking at the White House on Christmas.

White House Christmas in yester years

As per historical records from the White House, Christmas was not an official event before the twentieth century. The first families traditionally decorated their homes modestly with greenery and privately celebrated Christmas with family and friends. The first White House Christmas tree, adorned with candles and toys, was placed in the second-floor oval room—then used as a library and family parlor—in 1889 for President Benjamin Harrison and his family.