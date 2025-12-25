Christmas 2025: Applebee's, McDonald’s, Wendy's among restaurants open in US on December 25—check list here

From quick-service outlets to full-service dining, here's a detailed list of restaurants operating on Christmas Day.

Applebee's: Some Applebee’s locations will be open on Christmas, though hours may differ by restaurant. Guests are advised to check with their nearest outlet for specific timings, according to a report from Today.

McDonald’s: Most McDonald’s outlets remain open on holidays, including Christmas. However, operating hours may vary by location, so customers are encouraged to check the store locator to confirm Christmas Day timings.

Bertucci’s: Bertucci’s will be welcoming customers on Christmas Day from 4 pm to 9 pm.

The Halal Guys:The Halal Guys will be open on Christmas, though some outlets may follow modified holiday hours.

Waffle House: Waffle House locations operate 365 days a year and will be open on Christmas Day.

Wendy’s: Several Wendy’s restaurants will remain open on Christmas, with operating hours differing by location.

Brio Italian Grille will be open on December 25 and will continue to provide holiday catering services.

Burger King’s Christmas Day hours depend on the location, with some outlets open and others closed; customers are advised to check in advance by calling the restaurant or using the Burger King app.

El Pollo Loco will keep select locations open on Christmas Day, with a complete list available on the brand’s website.

El Torito Mexican Restaurant outlets will be open on December 25.

Fogo de Chão restaurants will operate on Christmas from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Huddle House will have select participating locations open on December 25, and customers are encouraged to check holiday hours in advance.

IHOP will be open on Christmas, though operating hours may differ by location.

Jollibee locations across the country will remain open for the holiday, with schedules varying by restaurant.

Kona Grill will be open on Christmas Day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Krispy Krunchy Chicken locations will operate on December 25.

Most Legal Sea Foods restaurants will be open for the holiday between noon and 8 p.m.

Main Event venues will open at 12 p.m. on Christmas.

Matchbox restaurants will remain open on the holiday.

McCormick & Schmick’s locations will also be open on Christmas Day.

