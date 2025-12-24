Christmas 2025: Are banks, post offices, UPS and FedEx open? Here's what we know

Christmas is almost upon us, but if you have plans to make any important banking transactions or mail packages, it's best to plan ahead as there could be closures.

Although most restaurant chains in the US will remain open on 25 December , that's not the case with other services.

Nearly all grocery and retail outlets will be closed on Christmas Day, while banks post offices, and package shipping services will also see closures.

Check details below.

Are banks open on Christmas? Branches of Truist, JPMorgan Chase, Capital One, PNC, Bank of America, CitiBank, Wells Fargo, as well as other banks are closed on Christmas Day, reported USA TODAY.

Is the US Postal Service open on Christmas? Those planning to use the US Postal Service on Christmas Day will have to wait, as services will be shut on 25 December.

Mail will also not be delivered on Christmas Day.

Normal postal services will resume from 26 December, and post offices will re-open for retail transactions.

Are shipping services like FedEX and UPS open on Christmas? According to the FedEx website, pickup and delivery services will be unavailable on Christmas Day.

However, FedEx Custom Critical is available for 365 days a year and people with urgent need are advised to call 1-800-762-3787 for further details.

As for UPS, pickup and delivery services will also be unavailable on Christmas Day, and there's a strong likelihood of UPS Store locations being closed.

Customers, however, are advised to check with their local store for the status of operations.

Those with urgent need can also contact UPS Express Critical at 1-800-714-8779.

Is Walmart open on Christmas? Although Walmart stores will be open on Christmas Eve till 6 pm local time across the US, the mega retail chain's stores will be closed on Christmas Day, as per USA TODAY, which cited a company spokesperson.