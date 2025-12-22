Christmas 2025: Retail stores to remain closed on December 24, 25—Know what's open? Details here

Many stores will close on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, making last-minute shopping challenging. Having a clear list of which stores will be open, which will close, and which will operate on a limited schedule can help you plan ahead and avoid unnecessary trips.

Whether you’re picking up groceries, gifts, or other essentials, knowing which locations are available on December 25 ensures you won’t be left scrambling at the last minute.

Instead of guessing or driving from store to store, you can focus your shopping on the stores that are expected to remain open on the holiday.

In observance of Christmas, several major retailers across the U.S. will be fully closed on the holiday.

What's closed on Christmas Day? Many grocery stores, markets, and big-box retailers will be closed on Christmas Day, including:

Aldi

Big Lots

BJ’s Wholesale Club (including gas stations)

Costco Wholesale

Dollar General

Erewhon

Harris Teeter

Key Food

Kroger

Publix

Ralphs

Rite Aid

Sam’s Club: Stores will be open on December 24 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

ShopRite

Sprouts Farmers Market

Stater Bros.

Stop & Shop

Target: Closed on Christmas Day and will reopen at 7:00 a.m. on December 26.

The Fresh Market

The Home Depot

Trader Joe’s

Walmart: All 4,600+ U.S. stores will be closed on Christmas Day. On December 24, stores will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and normal hours resume on December 26.

Wegmans

Whole Foods Market.

What's open on Christmas Day? Cumberland Farms: Will operate during regular business hours.

7-Eleven: Most locations will remain open 24/7 on Christmas Day.

Morton Williams Supermarket: Open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. with reduced hours.

Albertsons: Stores will operate with modified holiday hours.

Bravo Supermarkets: Open from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 PM, as in previous years.

Duane Reade: Hours will be shorter and vary by location.

Casey’s: Opens at 10:00 a.m. with a modified schedule; some locations may close.

Acme Markets: Some stores will be open, but hours vary by location.

Circle K: Most stores will stay open 24/7, though a few may have reduced hours.

CVS Pharmacy: Open with limited hours on December 25.

Maverik (formerly Kum & Go): Will remain open 24/7.

Christmas is a widely celebrated holiday observed on December 25th each year, marking the birth of Jesus Christ in Christian tradition. Over time, it has also become a cultural celebration enjoyed by people of many backgrounds, often associated with gift-giving, festive decorations, family gatherings, and special meals.

People take pictures as they enjoy an amid illuminated Christmas display in Istanbul, Turkey, December 21, 2025. REUTERS/Dilara Senkaya

Homes and streets are adorned with lights, Christmas trees, and ornaments, creating a cheerful atmosphere. Traditions vary around the world, from singing carols and attending religious services to exchanging presents and enjoying seasonal treats. Beyond the festivities, Christmas is often seen as a time for generosity, reflection, and spending quality time with loved ones.