Christmas 2025 store closures: Which grocery, retail stores will be closed in US on December 25

With Christmas just around the corner, shoppers looking for last-minute gifts or groceries should plan ahead. Most retail stores and grocery chains will be closed on Christmas Day.

Many stores, however, will operate on Christmas Eve with adjusted hours, so it’s advisable to confirm local store hours before heading out.

Grocery stores: Costco, Sam’s Club, BJ’s Wholesale: All locations will be closed on Christmas Day.

Other grocery stores: Many major grocery stores will also be closed, though some may remain open on Christmas Eve.

Department stores and retail chains: Target, Walmart, Kohl’s: All stores will remain closed on Christmas, though online shopping and order pickups will still be available through Target.com and Walmart.com.

Home improvement stores: Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Ace Hardware will be closed on Christmas Day.

Electronics and Specialty retailers: Best Buy and Dick’s Sporting Goods will be closed, with Dick’s reopening on December 26.

Department stores: JCPenney, Nordstrom, and Macy’s will all be closed on the holiday.

Other retailers: Bookstores: Barnes & Noble will be closed on Christmas.

Discount Stores: TJ Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods will remain closed.

Pet Stores: PetSmart and Petco will also be closed.