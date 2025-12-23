Christmas 2025: Will your city receive snow? Check weather prediction for major US cities

AccuWeather released an updated white Christmas forecast on Tuesday, outlining which states are most likely to get snow during the holiday, even as warmer-than-normal temperatures spread across much of the United States.

AccuWeather defines a white Christmas as having at least one inch of snow on the ground, including any snowfall on Christmas Day.

Here's what predicted The updated outlook comes weeks after the Old Farmer’s Almanac issued its own holiday snow predictions, and with Christmas approaching, it now appears that fewer states will see snow than initially anticipated.

In early December, the Old Farmer's Almanac had forecast snow chances across large parts of the Plains—stretching into Texas—as well as much of the Midwest, the Northeast and sections of the mid-Atlantic.

However, the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center now projects a strong likelihood of warmer-than-average temperatures across much of the country over Christmas, particularly in the Plains, the South and the Midwest.

Many of these regions are also expected to receive below-normal precipitation during that period.

White Christmas! AccuWeather’s updated outlook indicates strong odds of a white Christmas in several states, including California, Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine.

“Dreaming of a white Christmas? It’s a sure thing in the Rockies and around the Great Lakes, but snow chances in the central and eastern U.S. will depend on a storm passing through just ahead of the holidays,” AccuWeather said in a post on X.

Here's what expert said According to Scott Kleebauer, a meteorologist at the Weather Prediction Center, the best chances for a white Christmas this week in the U.S. are across the northern halves of Wisconsin, Minnesota, North Dakota and the northern Great Lakes, CBS News reported.

"Around the Adirondacks, across northern New England and into northern Maine. Those are the areas that look to be pretty good to have a white Christmas," he said.