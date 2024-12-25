Christmas and Hanukkah fall on the same day - December 25 - in 2024: Here’s why

In 2024, Christmas and Hanukkah will fall on the same day - December 25 - for the first time since 2005. Christmas, which is celebrated on December 25, and Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights, will both fall on the same day, creating a unique moment of cultural and religious convergence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This event happens because Hanukkah follows the Hebrew lunar calendar, while Christmas is fixed on the Gregorian calendar. In 2024, Hanukkah begins at sunset on December 25 and runs through January 2, making it a rare occasion when both holidays are observed simultaneously.

A rare opportunity for interfaith celebrations This alignment of Christmas and Hanukkah presents a unique opportunity for interfaith celebrations, as families who celebrate both holidays can enjoy traditions from both Christmas and Hanukkah on the same day.

Difference between Gregorian and Hebrew calendars Christmas and Hanukkah fall on the same day in 2024 because of the different calendars each holiday follows.

Christmas: Celebrated on December 25 each year, Christmas follows the Gregorian calendar, a solar calendar used worldwide for civil purposes.

Hanukkah: Hanukkah follows the Hebrew lunar calendar, which is based on the cycles of the moon. As a result, Hanukkah starts on different dates each year in the Gregorian calendar, but it generally falls in late November to December.

In 2024, Hanukkah begins on the evening of December 25 and lasts until January 2. This is a rare occurrence when both holidays align on the same date, as Hanukkah moves around in relation to the Gregorian calendar based on the lunar cycle. This convergence is infrequent and won't happen again for several years.

Christmas is celebrated on December 25 every year, following the Gregorian calendar, which is based on the solar year and has 365 days (366 in leap years).

Unique nature of the Jewish Lunar calendar Hanukkah, known as the Festival of Lights, is based on the Jewish lunar calendar, which has months that follow the moon's cycles. A year in the Hebrew calendar is shorter, at about 354 days. To keep the lunar and solar years aligned, the Jewish calendar adds a 13th month every few years, creating a “leap year."

Due to this difference, Hanukkah’s start date varies each year on the Gregorian calendar. In 2024, Hanukkah begins at sundown on December 25, and the celebration will continue for eight days, ending on January 2, 2025. Hanukkah always begins on the 25th day of Kislev, the third month in the Jewish calendar.

The unique alignment of Christmas and Hanukkah is further explained by the Jewish calendar's luni-solar nature. Since Jewish holidays start at sundown, Hanukkah technically begins hours after Christmas on the evening of December 25, 2024, which means the two holidays will overlap for a brief period.