The Christmas holiday box office race is in full swing, with two major films vying for dominance. "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" and "Mufasa: The Lion King" are facing off this weekend, with early preview numbers showing Sonic 3 leading the pack.

Sonic 3 outpaces Mufasa on preview night "Sonic the Hedgehog 3" sprinted ahead in Thursday night previews on December 19, earning a remarkable $6.5 million—the franchise's best preview performance to date. In contrast, "Mufasa: The Lion King" opened with a $3.3 million preview, setting the stage for a fierce weekend showdown.

Projected Box Office numbers "Sonic 3" is projected to dominate the domestic box office in the United States, with estimates indicating a $77 million opening weekend. The film, directed by Jeff Fowler, is already performing well with a $26 million opening day, placing it on track for a three-day total of $70.5 million across 3,761 theaters. Though the film won’t debut internationally until after Christmas, early domestic success suggests it could continue to lead through the Christmas and new year holiday season.

Meanwhile, "Mufasa: The Lion King" is expected to earn around $46 million in the US this weekend. The film, a prequel to 2019's "The Lion King," explores the origins of the beloved character Mufasa, focusing on his rise from orphan to king.

Franchise comparison: Sonic vs. Lion King Looking back at the commercial success of previous installments, the first Sonic movie, released in February 2020, earned $3 million in previews and eventually opened with $58 million. Its 2022 sequel fared even better, with $6.2 million in previews and a $72 million opening.

In comparison, the original 2019 Lion King dominated the box office with $23 million in reviews, leading to a staggering $191 million opening weekend.

Other holiday releases competing for Box Office share The holiday season is not solely focused on these two heavyweights. Films like Moana 2, Wicked, Gladiator 2, and Homestead are also drawing attention at theaters. Wicked fans can look forward to a sing-along version of the film, debuting on Christmas Day in 1,000 theaters in the US.

Meanwhile, Disney’s Moana 2 continues to perform well in its fourth weekend, projected to earn $18 million at 4,000 locations, bringing its total to $345.9 million by Sunday. Wicked is also set to earn $18 million, bringing its running total to $370.4 million.