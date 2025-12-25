Subscribe

Christmas celebration is most expensive in this US city: New York is 4th on the list, Los Angeles 3rd; No. 1 is...

But, do you know how expensive it is to celebrate the Christmas holiday in your city? This study reveals:

Akriti Anand
Published25 Dec 2025, 01:55 PM IST
Christmas celebration is most expensive in this US city: New York is 4th on list, Los Angeles on 3rd; No. 1 is...
(REUTERS)

It's that time of the year. Christmas 2025 is here, and so are your travel plans, that most-awaited family dinner and the never-dying excitement to decorate that Christmas tree that you bought with your hard-earned money.

But, do you know how expensive it is to celebrate the Christmas holiday in your city?

A study by the digital entertainment platform JB analysed several US cities to reveal where winter holiday decorations, Christmas trees, and family dinners cost the most.

The study compared the 25 biggest cities in America by calculating holiday costs based on food, decorations, and Christmas trees.

The dinner price was calculated for six people, using common holiday ingredients (including meat, potatoes, wine and soft drinks), along with each city’s average Christmas tree price and holiday decor.

The report ranked cities by the total costs, with places at the top being the most expensive to host Christmas.

Here are the Top 5 cities on the list, as per the study:

San Francisco: $545

San Francisco: $524

San Diego: $520

Los Angeles, CA

New York: $514

Boston: $469

Nashville: $414

New Orleans: $413

Dallas: $409

Austin: $401

Houston: $400

Here's an estimated breakup of how much money is being spent on Christmas Dinner, Christmas tree and Christmas decorations, as per the study:

CityChristmas DinnerChristmas TreeChristmas DecorationsHosting Christmas Cost
San Francisco, CA$181$82$282$545
San Diego, CA$160$82$282$524
Los Angeles, CA$156$82$282$520
New York, NY$165$90$259$514
Boston, MA$162$72$235$469
Nashville, TN$141$64$208$414
New Orleans, LA$147$82$184$413
Dallas, TX$143$59$207$409
Austin, TX$135$59$207$401
Houston, TX$134$59$207$400

'Christmas is getting more expensive'

The report shared with Mint quoted the CEO of JB as saying, “Christmas is getting more expensive for all families across the US. These days, the cost of a holiday meal, a Christmas tree, and even basic decorations can really add up."

"Hosting a traditional Christmas is becoming a serious investment, and the differences from city to city are bigger than most people realise. Big family celebrations in small, quiet towns have always been a Christmas movie trope, but for people keeping their budget tight, it may become a necessary reality,” the CEO said.

 
 
