Christmas celebration is most expensive in this US city: New York is 4th on the list, Los Angeles 3rd; No. 1 is...

It's that time of the year. Christmas 2025 is here, and so are your travel plans, that most-awaited family dinner and the never-dying excitement to decorate that Christmas tree that you bought with your hard-earned money.

But, do you know how expensive it is to celebrate the Christmas holiday in your city?

A study by the digital entertainment platform JB analysed several US cities to reveal where winter holiday decorations, Christmas trees, and family dinners cost the most.

The study compared the 25 biggest cities in America by calculating holiday costs based on food, decorations, and Christmas trees.

The dinner price was calculated for six people, using common holiday ingredients (including meat, potatoes, wine and soft drinks), along with each city’s average Christmas tree price and holiday decor.

The report ranked cities by the total costs, with places at the top being the most expensive to host Christmas.

Here's an estimated breakup of how much money is being spent on Christmas Dinner, Christmas tree and Christmas decorations, as per the study:

City Christmas Dinner Christmas Tree Christmas Decorations Hosting Christmas Cost San Francisco, CA $181 $82 $282 $545 San Diego, CA $160 $82 $282 $524 Los Angeles, CA $156 $82 $282 $520 New York, NY $165 $90 $259 $514 Boston, MA $162 $72 $235 $469 Nashville, TN $141 $64 $208 $414 New Orleans, LA $147 $82 $184 $413 Dallas, TX $143 $59 $207 $409 Austin, TX $135 $59 $207 $401 Houston, TX $134 $59 $207 $400

'Christmas is getting more expensive' The report shared with Mint quoted the CEO of JB as saying, “Christmas is getting more expensive for all families across the US. These days, the cost of a holiday meal, a Christmas tree, and even basic decorations can really add up."