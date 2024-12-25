Christmas Day is here, offering plenty of chances to run last-minute errands, whether you need groceries or a festive outfit. While many stores and major retailers are open today, Wednesday (December 25), they typically operate with reduced holiday hours. It's a good idea to check their schedules online before heading out.

For those looking to grab essentials, businesses are accommodating, though early closures are common. Many grocery stores have adjusted hours to allow staff to spend time with their families, and pharmacies and other essential services may also have limited availability. Planning ahead can help you avoid any inconvenience.

Banks, post offices, shipping services, and the stock market will be closed on Christmas Day.

For picking up necessities, Christmas Day 2024 provides options to meet most needs. Be sure to verify the hours of your destination store for a smooth shopping experience.

Retail Stores closed on Christmas Walmart and Target

Walmart and Target stores will not open their doors on Christmas Day this year, Dec. 25, as confirmed by the companies. Shoppers are encouraged to plan ahead, as these retail giants will resume normal operations after the holiday.

Costco and Sam’s Club

Costco and Sam’s Club warehouses are also observing the holiday by remaining closed. Both chains will return to their regular schedules after Christmas.

Home improvement stores Home Depot and Lowe’s will be closed on Christmas Day. While Ace Hardware locations are independently operated, most will also remain shut, according to the company.

Grocery store availability Major chains closed

Leading grocery stores, including Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, and Kroger, will not be open on Dec. 25. Kroger umbrella brands, such as Ralphs and Smith’s Food and Drug, will also remain closed for the holiday.

Limited options open Some stores under chains like ACME, Albertsons, and Safeway may operate with reduced hours. For example, Giant Food stores will open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., though all pharmacies, except select locations, will remain closed. Customers should verify local hours online before heading out.

Pharmacy Services CVS and Walgreens

CVS will keep many of its locations open on Christmas Day, though some may operate on reduced hours. Walgreens will also remain open, with most stores running from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., while 24-hour locations and pharmacies will follow regular schedules.

Shipping and Delivery services UPS and FedEx

UPS and FedEx will suspend pickup and delivery services on Christmas Day. Their critical services, UPS Express Critical and FedEx Custom Critical, remain available for urgent shipments.

Customers relying on FedEx Office services should check specific store hours in advance, as most will be closed.