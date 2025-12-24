Christmas Dining Guide 2025: Fast food and restaurant hours for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in US

As Americans get ready to celebrate Christmas, many will also be heading out in search of a meal. Fast food chains and restaurants often modify their operating hours on Christmas Eve, making it essential to plan ahead and check local timings before stepping out.
Many fast food chains and restaurants operate with reduced or location-specific hours on Christmas Eve, while Christmas Day closures are more common. Chains like McDonald’s, Waffle House and Dunkin’ are among the more reliable options on December 25. To prevent last-minute inconvenience, checking local holiday hours in advance is the best option.
Knowing which eateries are open can help. Here’s a rundown of major restaurants and fast food chains and whether they’ll be open on Christmas Eve (December 24) and Christmas Day (December 25).
Customers are advised to confirm holiday hours with their local outlet before dining in or ordering takeout.
Some Applebee’s locations will be open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, though operating hours may be reduced.
Christmas Eve: Open at select locations
Christmas Day: Open at select locations
Hours vary by restaurant, and customers are advised to contact their local Applebee’s for specific holiday timings.
Chick-fil-A follows its long-standing tradition of closing on Christmas Day so employees can spend time with family and friends.
Christmas Eve: Open with limited hours
Christmas Day: Closed across US
Customers can check local hours using the Chick-fil-A app or the restaurant locator on the company’s website.
Taco Bell will serve customers on Christmas Eve but shuts down on Christmas Day.
Christmas Eve: Open (hours vary by location)
Christmas Day: Closed
Most McDonald’s restaurants will remain open during the holiday period, though hours depend on franchise owners.
Christmas Eve: Open at most locations
Christmas Day: Open at most locations
Customers should use McDonald’s store locator to confirm local hours.
Waffle House is known for staying open 365 days a year, including major holidays.
Dunkin’ will be open on Christmas Day in 2025, offering coffee and seasonal doughnuts.
Christmas Eve: Open
Christmas Day: Open at many locations
Many stores operate from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., though hours may be reduced or some locations may close. Customers should check with their local Dunkin’ to confirm timings.
Burger King holiday hours vary by location.
Christmas Eve: Open at select locations
Christmas Day: Varies by restaurant
Customers are encouraged to check the Burger King store locator before visiting.
Panera Bread remains open on most holidays but makes exceptions for major ones.
Christmas Eve (December 24): Open, with reduced hours at some locations
Christmas Day (December 25): Closed
While most cafés follow similar schedules, hours can vary by region, demand and store size. Checking local hours in advance is recommended.
Subway restaurants have varied holiday schedules.
Christmas Eve: Some locations open
Christmas Day: Varies by location
Customers should check directly with their nearest Subway before heading out.
