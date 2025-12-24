Christmas Dining Guide 2025: Fast food and restaurant hours for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in US

As Americans get ready to celebrate Christmas, many will also be heading out in search of a meal. Fast food chains and restaurants often modify their operating hours on Christmas Eve, making it essential to plan ahead and check local timings before stepping out.

Many fast food chains and restaurants operate with reduced or location-specific hours on Christmas Eve, while Christmas Day closures are more common. Chains like McDonald’s, Waffle House and Dunkin’ are among the more reliable options on December 25. To prevent last-minute inconvenience, checking local holiday hours in advance is the best option.

Advertisement

Knowing which eateries are open can help. Here’s a rundown of major restaurants and fast food chains and whether they’ll be open on Christmas Eve (December 24) and Christmas Day (December 25).

Customers are advised to confirm holiday hours with their local outlet before dining in or ordering takeout.

Applebee’s holiday hours Some Applebee’s locations will be open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, though operating hours may be reduced.

Christmas Eve: Open at select locations

Christmas Day: Open at select locations

Hours vary by restaurant, and customers are advised to contact their local Applebee’s for specific holiday timings.

Chick-fil-A Christmas schedule Chick-fil-A follows its long-standing tradition of closing on Christmas Day so employees can spend time with family and friends.

Advertisement

Christmas Eve: Open with limited hours

Christmas Day: Closed across US

Customers can check local hours using the Chick-fil-A app or the restaurant locator on the company’s website.

Taco Bell holiday hours Taco Bell will serve customers on Christmas Eve but shuts down on Christmas Day.

Christmas Eve: Open (hours vary by location)

Christmas Day: Closed

McDonald’s Christmas eve and Christmas Day hours Most McDonald’s restaurants will remain open during the holiday period, though hours depend on franchise owners.

Christmas Eve: Open at most locations

Christmas Day: Open at most locations

Customers should use McDonald’s store locator to confirm local hours.

Waffle House open on Christmas Day Waffle House is known for staying open 365 days a year, including major holidays.

Advertisement

Dunkin’ Christmas 2025 hours Dunkin’ will be open on Christmas Day in 2025, offering coffee and seasonal doughnuts.

Christmas Eve: Open

Christmas Day: Open at many locations

Many stores operate from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., though hours may be reduced or some locations may close. Customers should check with their local Dunkin’ to confirm timings.

Also Read | NYSE and Nasdaq holiday hours for Christmas 2025 and New Year’s 2026

Burger King Holiday schedule Burger King holiday hours vary by location.

Christmas Eve: Open at select locations

Christmas Day: Varies by restaurant

Customers are encouraged to check the Burger King store locator before visiting.

Panera Bread Christmas hours 2025 Panera Bread remains open on most holidays but makes exceptions for major ones.

Christmas Eve (December 24): Open, with reduced hours at some locations

Advertisement

Christmas Day (December 25): Closed

While most cafés follow similar schedules, hours can vary by region, demand and store size. Checking local hours in advance is recommended.

Subway Holiday hours Subway restaurants have varied holiday schedules.

Christmas Eve: Some locations open

Christmas Day: Varies by location

Customers should check directly with their nearest Subway before heading out.