As the holiday season arrives, many are turning to their favorite Christmas movies to get into the festive spirit. Whether you're in the mood for a heartwarming family film, a romantic holiday story, or an action-packed Christmas adventure, streaming platforms have a wide variety of options.

Here’s a roundup of some of the top Christmas movies to stream across Amazon Prime, Max, Netflix, Disney+, and Peacock.

Amazon Prime Scrooged Director: Richard Donner

A modern adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, this film stars Bill Murray as a cynical TV executive who is visited by three ghosts on Christmas Eve. The hilarious yet heartfelt movie is perfect for those who enjoy a good mix of comedy and Christmas spirit.

The Holiday Director: Nancy Meyers

Starring Kate Winslet, Cameron Diaz, and Jude Law, this romantic comedy follows two women from different parts of the world who swap homes for Christmas to escape their troubled love lives. This cozy holiday film is filled with charm, romance, and beautiful scenery.

Love Actually Director: Richard Curtis

This beloved holiday classic weaves together multiple love stories in the month leading up to Christmas. With a star-studded cast that includes Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, and Emma Thompson, Love Actually is a heartwarming film that celebrates love in all its forms.

Max Elf Director: Jon Favreau

Will Ferrell stars as Buddy the Elf, a human raised in the North Pole who travels to New York City to find his real father. Full of holiday cheer and quirky humor, Elf has become a Christmas staple, perfect for viewers of all ages.

A Christmas Story Director: Bob Clark

This nostalgic holiday classic follows young Ralphie Parker as he attempts to convince everyone that a Red Ryder BB gun is the perfect Christmas gift. Filled with humor and heart, it has become a tradition for many families every holiday season.

The Christmas Chronicles Director: Clay Kaytis

This family-friendly adventure film follows siblings Kate and Teddy Pierce as they try to capture Santa Claus on film. Their plans go awry, leading them on an exciting and magical journey that brings them closer together during the holiday season.

Netflix Single All the Way Director: Michael Mayer

In this LGBTQ+ holiday rom-com, Peter convinces his best friend Nick to pretend they’re in a relationship to avoid his family’s constant questioning about his single status. A heartwarming story about love, family, and acceptance.

The Knight Before Christmas Director: Monika Mitchell

This fun holiday film stars Vanessa Hudgens as a high school teacher who meets a medieval knight magically transported to modern-day America. A charming blend of fantasy and romance, it's a perfect watch for Christmas lovers.

This Netflix original features Kurt Russell as Santa Claus in an action-packed, magical Christmas adventure. When two siblings accidentally cause trouble on Christmas Eve, they team up with Santa to save Christmas and learn valuable lessons along the way.

Disney+ The Santa Clause Director: John Pasquin

Tim Allen stars as Scott Calvin, a divorced dad who unexpectedly becomes Santa Claus after the original Santa falls off his roof. This family-friendly classic is full of laughs and heartwarming moments, perfect for both kids and adults.

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas Directors: Jun Falkenstein, Alex Mann, Bradley Raymond

This delightful animated film features three heartwarming Christmas stories starring Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy. With fun, festive tales, it's a must-watch for families with young children.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Director: Henry Selick

A stop-motion animation by Tim Burton, The Nightmare Before Christmas tells the story of Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, who becomes fascinated with Christmas. A visually stunning and quirky movie that blends Halloween and Christmas magic.

Peacock Die Hard Director: John McTiernan

A non-traditional Christmas movie, Die Hard is a high-octane action film set during a Christmas party. Bruce Willis stars as a New York cop who must save his wife and other hostages from terrorists. It's a thrilling, action-packed holiday watch for those who like their Christmas movies with a bit of edge.

The Grinch (2018) Directors: Yarrow Cheney, Scott Mosier

Benedict Cumberbatch voices the Grinch in this animated version of Dr. Seuss's classic tale. The grumpy Grinch plots to ruin Christmas for the residents of Whoville, but the heartwarming story proves that Christmas is about more than just presents.

The Family Stone Director: Thomas Bezucha

This dramedy follows a woman who brings her boyfriend home for Christmas to meet her quirky family, leading to comic and heartfelt moments. With an ensemble cast including Diane Keaton and Sarah Jessica Parker, The Family Stone is a touching film about family, acceptance, and love during the holidays.