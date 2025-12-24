Christmas shopping turns deadly as woman is stabbed inside Barnes & Noble in Florida

A 65-year-old woman was fatally stabbed inside a Barnes & Noble store in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Monday evening, police said. The attack occurred around 7:53 p.m. on December 22 at the bookstore located at 11380 Legacy Avenue.

Victim identified The victim was identified as Rita B. Loncharich, 65. Officers responding to reports of a stabbing found her inside the store and immediately began lifesaving efforts. She was transported to a local hospital by Palm Beach Gardens Fire Rescue but later died from her injuries.

Attack without warning According to court documents, Loncharich was reading a magazine when she was stabbed in the back without warning. Despite her injuries, she managed to call her husband, Stuart Loncharich, and tell him she had been stabbed.

Suspect arrested nearby Surveillance footage showed the suspect fleeing the store and running into nearby woods, where he was quickly apprehended by police. Officers found Loncharich with a knife embedded in her back, the affidavit said. She was pronounced dead shortly before 9:30 p.m.

Suspect identified and charged Police identified the suspect as Antonio Moore, 40, described as a homeless man who had arrived in Florida by bus from Georgia about a week earlier. Investigators said Moore confessed to the stabbing and admitted he had no prior interaction with the victim.

Mental illness cited in affidavit According to the arrest affidavit, Moore blamed a psychotic “internal build up” and told investigators he chose “the closest person in the store.” Police said the suspect has a history of mental illness and had been living in the woods near the area.