Christmas weather forecast: Will snow, ice and freezing rain impact celebrations, travel plans in US on December 25?

A series of fast-moving clipper storms is set to bring snow, sleet and freezing rain across parts of New England and the mid-Atlantic this week, with impacts expected through the weekend, AccuWeather said.

The region is bracing for three separate storms—one through Tuesday evening, a second on Christmas Eve into Christmas Day, and a third, potentially more disruptive system from Friday into Saturday.

While not every location will see wintry weather from all three systems, some areas could be hit repeatedly, depending on the exact storm tracks.

First storm: Tuesday into early Wednesday The first clipper is moving through the Northeast, bringing light but slippery snowfall along key corridors, including Interstates 80, 81 and 87.

New York City is expected to see a light coating, especially north and west of Route 287.

Boston could receive 1–3 inches of snow.

Northeastern Pennsylvania, northwestern New Jersey, upstate New York, and parts of northern New England may see 1–6 inches, with southwestern Maine at risk of more than 6 inches.

Snow showers and gusty winds may linger into Wednesday across New England and northern New York, causing blowing and drifting snow.

Second storm: Christmas Eve into Christmas Day The second system may split into two parts, bringing snow to northern New York and northern New England, while areas farther south—including Ohio Valley and parts of the mid-Atlantic coast—see rain or drizzle.

A mix of snow, sleet and ice is possible overnight Wednesday into Thursday in southern New York, northern New Jersey, and central Pennsylvania.

Third storm: Friday into Saturday The third storm is expected to be the most impactful, tracking farther south and tapping into colder Arctic air. Accumulating snow is likely from North Dakota through the Great Lakes, reaching the New York City metro area, New Jersey, and southern New England by Friday night.

AccuWeather expects 3–6 inches of snow in New York City, Long Island, Connecticut, central New Jersey, and parts of Pennsylvania, with 6–12 inches possible in the Catskill Mountains of New York and northeastern Pennsylvania.

Philadelphia, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C. may see a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain.

Significant ice accumulation—up to a quarter inch—is forecast in south-central Michigan, the Allegheny Mountains of Pennsylvania, and parts of West Virginia, raising concerns about power outages.

Travel impacts Major travel routes including I-80, I-81, I-84, I-87, I-90, I-94, and I-95 could be affected by snow and ice, while airports across the Northeast, including New York, Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington, may face delays or cancellations.

AccuWeather warned that even modest snowfall could cause major disruptions during the busy post-Christmas travel period, especially with icy roads and deicing operations at airports.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service has issued warnings for Southern California, where heavy rain and flash flooding are expected, while moderate to heavy snow continues across the Sierra Nevada and parts of the Northeast.