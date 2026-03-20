Chuck Norris dies at 86: All about the Walker, Texas Ranger star’s cause of death, films and famous jokes

Chuck Norris, one of Hollywood's most iconic action stars, passed away yesterday morning at the age of 86, his family confirmed on Instagram. Norris’s family thanked his supporters for their prayers and support during his recent hospitalisation.

“It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace.

“To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family.

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“He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives.

“While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans — you were his friends,” the family said in the statement.

The family further requested privacy: “We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalisation, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way.

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“As we grieve this loss, we kindly ask for privacy for our family during this time. Thank you for loving him with us.”

The 86-year-old actor was admitted to a hospital in Hawaii — just days after celebrating his 86th birthday — after an unknown incident occurred on the island of Kauai. While the exact cause of death has not been disclosed, the family said he passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones.

A legendary career in martial arts and films Chuck Norris was a well-known figure in the American martial arts world and gained widespread recognition as an action film star.

Born in Oklahoma in 1940, he served in the United States Air Force before building a successful career in martial arts. He earned multiple black belts across disciplines such as karate, taekwondo, judo, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu.

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His breakthrough in acting came in 1972 with the film Way of the Dragon, where he starred alongside martial arts icon Bruce Lee. He went on to feature in several popular action films, including The Delta Force* and Missing in Action.

However, he is most widely remembered for his role as Cordell “Cord” Walker in the long-running TV series Walker, Texas Ranger.

He is survived by his wife, Gena O'Kelley, and his five children.

Also Read | Chuck Norris hospitalized in Hawaii after sudden medical emergency

Internet fame through “Chuck Norris facts”

Norris became hugely famous for his jokes. He’s best known for the internet phenomenon called “Chuck Norris facts” - a type of exaggerated, deadpan humor that portrays him as an unstoppable, almost god-like figure. These jokes became viral in the mid-2000s and turned him into a pop culture legend beyond his films and martial arts career.

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Also Read | Want to spend bitcoin at Amazon? Talk to Chuck Norris

Chuck Norris Jokes Chuck Norris doesn’t read books. He stares them down until he gets the information he wants.

Time waits for no man. Unless that man is Chuck Norris.

If you spell Chuck Norris in Scrabble, you win. Forever.

Chuck Norris breathes air … five times a day.

In the Beginning there was nothing … then Chuck Norris roundhouse kicked nothing and told it to get a job.

When God said, “Let there be light!” Chuck Norris said, “Say Please.”

Chuck Norris has a mug of nails instead of coffee in the morning.

If Chuck Norris were to travel to an alternate dimension in which there was another Chuck Norris and they both fought, they would both win.

The dinosaurs looked at Chuck Norris the wrong way once. You know what happened to them.

Chuck Norris’ tears cure cancer. Too bad he has never cried.

Chuck Norris once roundhouse kicked someone so hard that his foot broke the speed of light

If you ask Chuck Norris what time it is, he always says, ‘Two seconds till.’ After you ask, ‘Two seconds to what?’ he roundhouse kicks you in the face.

Chuck Norris appeared in the ‘Street Fighter II’ video game, but was removed by Beta Testers because every button caused him to do a roundhouse kick. When asked bout this “glitch,” Chuck Norris replied, “That’s no glitch.”

Since 1940, the year Chuck Norris was born, roundhouse kick related deaths have increased 13,000 percent.

Chuck Norris does not own a stove, oven or microwave, because revenge is a dish best served cold.

Chuck Norris does not sleep. He waits.

There is no chin behind Chuck Norris’ beard. There is only another fist.

The chief export of Chuck Norris is pain.

Chuck Norris recently had the idea to sell his pee as a canned beverage. It’s now called Red Bull.

If paper beats rock, rock beats scissors, and scissors beats paper, what beats all 3 at the same time? Chuck Norris.

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