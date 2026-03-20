Did Chuck Norris suffer heart attack? Fact check on theories swirling around martial arts master’s death

Chuck Norris, the martial arts grandmaster, breathed his last on Thursday, with the family describing his death as a "sudden passing". However, several theories are swirling on social media regarding the cause of his death.

The Delta Force and Walker, Texas Ranger star was hospitalised in Hawaii after an unknown incident occurred on the island of Kauai. Confirming his death on Instagram on Friday, the family said that "While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace."

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Chuck Norris cause of death update Neither the Norris family nor any official authority has confirmed the cause of death. However, several claims have surfaced among fans suggesting the actor may have suffered a heart attack. Some also allege that the 86-year-old had been hospitalised following episodes of myocardial infarction in 2017.

There is no official confirmation that Chuck Norris has ever suffered a heart attack—either recently or back in 2017. No credible report, medical record, news article, or statement from Chuck Norris, his family, or his representatives supports such claims.

In late 2017 and early 2018, several fake-news-style websites and clickbait pages—particularly in non-English languages—circulated hoax stories such as “Chuck Norris suffers massive heart attack” and “Chuck Norris in critical condition after heart attack.” However, no major American or international news outlet reported any such incident.

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Chuck Norris himself has also never mentioned any heart-related health issue in interviews, books, or on social media, either during that time or since.



What did the family's statement say? “It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace.

“To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family.

“He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives.

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Also Read | Chuck Norris hospitalized in Hawaii after sudden medical emergency

“While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans — you were his friends,” the family said in the statement.

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The family further requested privacy: “We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalisation, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way.

“As we grieve this loss, we kindly ask for privacy for our family during this time. Thank you for loving him with us.”

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