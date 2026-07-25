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Chuck Russell, director of Jim Carrey's The Mask, dies at 74

Chuck Russell, the filmmaker behind The Mask, The Blob and A Nightmare on Elm Street 3, has died unexpectedly at 74. He was also known for Eraser and The Scorpion King.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated25 Jul 2026, 02:54 AM IST
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The Mask and The Blob director Chuck Russell dies at 74.
The Mask and The Blob director Chuck Russell dies at 74.
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Chuck Russell, the filmmaker behind the 1994 Jim Carrey comedy The Mask and the cult horror film The Blob, has died at the age of 74.

The Mask director Chuck Russell dies a 74

Russell died unexpectedly on Wednesday, 22 July, at his home in the San Diego area, according to reports citing his family.

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Emergency services were reportedly called to the property following a report of an unconscious man. His cause of death has not been publicly confirmed.

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The filmmaker's death was reported as tributes began emerging for the director whose career spanned horror, comedy, action, and fantasy. Russell was best known for a run of films that helped define several popular genres during the 1980s and 1990s, including A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, the Blob, The Mask, and Eraser.

Russell made his directorial debut with 1987's A Nightmare on Elm Street: Dream Warriors, which he also co-wrote. The film, starring Robert Englund as Freddy Krueger and Patricia Arquette in her feature-film debut, became a significant entry in the horror franchise and helped expand the mythology surrounding the character.

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He followed it with The Blob in 1988, a reimagining of the 1958 science-fiction horror film. The film developed a strong following over the years and became particularly noted for its practical effects and graphic approach to the titular creature.

Russell's most commercially successful film came in 1994 with The Mask. Starring Jim Carrey as Stanley Ipkiss, a mild-mannered bank clerk transformed by a mysterious mask into a wildly exaggerated, cartoon-like character, the film became a major box-office success.

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It also marked Cameron Diaz's film debut and helped establish her as one of Hollywood's leading performers.

The film's visual effects earned an Academy Award nomination, while Carrey's performance became one of the defining roles of his early career.

Russell went on to direct Arnold Schwarzenegger in the 1996 action thriller Eraser. He later directed The Scorpion King, released in 2002 and starring Dwayne Johnson in his first leading role in a major film. The movie was a spin-off of The Mummy Returns and became an important early step in Johnson's transition into a leading Hollywood star.

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His other directing credits included Bless the Child, I Am Wrath, Junglee and Paradise City. He also worked as a producer, including on Michael Mann's 2004 crime thriller Collateral. His final feature film was Witchboard, a horror remake released in 2024.

About the Author

Trisha Bhattacharya

Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More

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